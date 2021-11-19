Entertainment
Latin Grammys 2021: How To Watch The Ceremony | Entertainment
The 22nd Latin Grammys will be presented Thursday in Las Vegas. The ceremony will be held in what has been the seat of the awards ceremony for several years, the MGM Grand Arena.
Colombian singer Camilo Echeverry tops the nominations list with 10. He is nominated in the best categories: recording of the year, song of the year and album of the year.
Juan Luis Guerra, C. Tangana, Bad Bunny and Pablo Alborn are among the most nominated artists of the evening.
The categories
Not all categories –53– are awarded at the main ceremony. In 2020, nine categories were awarded at this ceremony.
Best Singer-Songwriter Album
Best Mariachi / Ranchera Music Album
First Latin Grammys
The other categories are awarded at the first of the Latin Grammys. The event takes place on Thursday, a few hours before the main ceremony.
Categories such as Best Rock Album, Producer of the Year and Latin Grammys for Music in Portuguese are awarded at the premiere.
This year the event will take place at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Mandalay Bay.
Singer Kany Garca and actress Caroline Dieckmann will host the premiere.
The hosts
Ana Brenda Contreras, Roselyn Snchez and singer Carlos Rivera will host the 22nd ceremony.
Representations
Viewers and attendees eagerly await the musical performances.
Gloria Estefan will open the 2021 ceremony by performing a mix of the songs “Abriendo puertas”, “Cuando hay amor” and “Magalenha”. Anitta, Carlinhos Brown, Larcio da Costa, Pedro Cap, Farina, Giulia Be and Diego Torres will join Estefan on stage.
C. Tangana, nominated in five categories, will also take the stage. He will be joined by Antonio Carmona, Diego del Morao, Jorge Drexler, Israel Fernndez, La Hngara, Natalia Lafourcade and Omar Apollo.
Descemer Bueno, Gente de Zona and Yotuel will sing an acoustic version of Patria y Vida. This song has become the anthem of opposition protests in Cuba.
Christina Aguilera will return to the Latin Grammys stage after two decades. She will perform her latest song “Pa ‘Mis Muchachas”, with Nicki Nicole, Nathy Peluso and Becky G.
Residente, Juan Luis Guerra, Pedro Cap, Bad Bunny, Mon Laferte, Natalia Lafourcade, Ozuna, Danna Paola, Myke Towers, will also take the stage at the Latin Grammys.
The Award for Musical Excellence, Person of the Year and Ladies of Entertainment
The Academy will honor six artists with the Musical Excellence Award. They are: Martinho da Vila, Sheila E. & Pete Escovedo, Fito Paez, Milly Quezada, Joaquin Sabina and Gilberto Santa Rosa.
Guillermo ‘Memo’ Acosta and Egidio Cuadrado will receive the board award.
This ceremony will take place on Wednesday, November 17. The event will be hosted by Mexican singer-songwriter Paty Cant.
Rubn Blades will be celebrated Wednesday evening at the Person of the Year ceremony. The event will take place at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Mandalay Bay.
The Leading Ladies of Entertainment event took place in a virtual ceremony. Reggaeton icon Ivy Queen, songwriter Mnica Vlez, publicist Mayna Nevarez and Mia Nygren, Spotify’s managing director for Latin America, were honored this year.
This event is available on the Academy’s YouTube channel.
Where to look
The 22nd Latin Grammys Awards will air on Thursday, November 18. In the United States, you can watch live on Univision. In Latin America, you can connect to TNT, which is part of WarnerMedia, the parent company of CNN. The event will begin at 8 p.m. EST.
The Latin Grammys premiere airs Thursday, November 18, on the Latin Grammys Facebook page and YouTube channel. This awards ceremony begins at 4 p.m. EST.
