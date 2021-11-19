Andrew Garfield and Will Smith are the main contending actors





So have we seen it all? The AFI Fest, which just wrapped up in Los Angeles, is the latest major film festival to unveil a handful of award hopefuls. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut, Netflix’s “Tick, Tick… ​​Boom !,” premiered with great reviews and a lot of buzz at the Oscars. In a record breaking year for Miranda which includes participation in three other projects – “Encanto”, “In the Heights” and “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It” – Miranda successfully directs a film adaptation of an autobiographical music known by the composer of “Rent” Jonathan Larson. The film will most likely win a second Oscar nomination for lead actor for Andrew Garfield (after “Hacksaw Ridge”) for playing Larson, in a role that requires quite a bit of vocals. In fact, Garfield could become a formidable challenger to Will Smith for “King Richard”, where he plays Richard Williams, the father of tennis champions Venus and Serena. The drama closed the festival on Sunday at the TCL Chinese Theater, retaining its Oscar favorite status. The journey of the “King Richard” began at the Telluride Film Festival, and Warner Bros. has kept the pedal to the ground, with plenty of AMPAS and guild screenings over the past few weeks. Smith has appeared in person at several of these events with co-star Aunjanue Ellis. Smith, who is also a producer, could become the second black man to be nominated to star and produce in the same year, after competitor Denzel Washington, who achieved the feat for “Fences” (2016) – and is expected to return to the Oscars. with “The Tragedy of Macbeth” by Joel Coen. Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” stopped at almost every in-person festival this season, and it continued at AFI Fest with its sprawling cast and artisans. Can Netflix’s main feature keep up that momentum before it bowed out to the streaming platform on December 1? Apple Original Films has released “Swan Song” by Benjamin Cleary. Mahershala Ali plays a man who learns that he has a terminal illness and decides to exchange for an identical clone to be always present with his family. Ali reunites with his “Moonlight” co-star Naomie Harris, and the two are hoping for a late break in awards season in two stacked categories. “Bruised,” which is directed and performed by Halle Berry, has finally been revealed. Her “in progress” cut was shown at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2020 before Netflix picked it up. Can Berry head for an Oscar nomination? No actress has achieved this, not even Barbra Streisand with “Yentl” (1983) or “The Prince of the Tides” (1991). Feature documentaries are in full swing ahead of the Oscar slate voting period, which is set to begin on December 10. Sony Pictures Classics has two worthy entries into the fray, both from female director duets. Julie Cohen and Betsy West take a comprehensive look at Julia Child’s life and career in “Julia,” while Emily and Sarah Kunstler approach America’s original sin through the eyes of lawyer and speaker Jeffery Robinson in “Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America. The season now moves forward with the first precursor awards, which begin with the Gotham Awards on November 29, followed by National Board of Review nominations the next day. On Friday, November 19, “King Richard” will open in theaters and air on HBO Max while “Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!” is already in theaters and will stream on Netflix. Oscars 2022 predictions

