Entertainment
Dog doesn’t really sell Madonna’s former Florida mansion
Calling All: A Dog Didn’t Buy and Sell Madonna’s Former Miami Mansion.
A slew of newspapers from the Orlando Sentry, the Associated press and News week To Forbes and NPR tell a crazy story about a “millionaire dog” named Gunther sleeping in Madonna’s old bedroom and putting her old villa at 3029 Brickell Ave. in the market for $ 31 million.
“He lives in Madonna’s old master bedroom,” listing broker Ruthie Assouline reportedly said in an interview. “He literally sleeps overlooking the most magnificent view in a bespoke Italian bed in the former bedroom of the world’s greatest pop star.”
Big story. The only problem? It is categorically not true.
“There is no dog sleeping in Madonna’s old bedroom,” said a person with direct knowledge of the matter. “It’s a totally made-up story. The broker is talking nonsense. There is no dog. There has never been a dog. The owner thought it would be a fun way to tag a TV show. -reality. That’s it, “the source said.
What’s true: Assouline and her husband Ethan are listing the waterfront home for $ 31.75 million. But their client, the real owner, is not a dog. He is a 65-year-old, wealthy but eccentric Italian entrepreneur from Tuscany named Maurizio Mian.
And although the villa is on the market for $ 31.75 million, “it’s only worth it if you can afford to tear it down and start over,” said a broker who has toured the unusual property. .
When confronted by The Post with the lie, Mian said, “It’s complicated.”
“A dog doesn’t own the house,” Mian admitted, “but there is a foundation [for the care of the dog.]”He then confessed that” The dog belonged to someone else. “
Legal experts have confirmed that in the United States, it is impossible to leave property with a pet, although money can be set aside in trust for its care.
But newspaper articles quote the house’s listing broker, Assouline, describing Gunther VI as a jet-set German Shepherd with a personal chef who held a “meeting” regarding the sale of the house, and that his “managers “bought the house for him and he inherited his fortune, including the eight-bedroom waterfront mansion, from his grandfather, Gunther IV.
The story goes that the dog’s lineage dates back decades, when Gunther III inherited a $ 150 million trust from the late owner, German Countess Karlotta Liebenstein, upon her death in 1992.
The social dog has apparently traveled to places like Milan, Miami and the Bahamas ever since.
Assouline tells the Post that she did not know the dog was not the owner: “At first I thought it was crazy, but I saw that other people were leaving money for their animals. companionship… How could that be an illusion? I see pictures and google things – Gunther went to an auction and bought a $ 1.1 million truffle. There is so much information and so much history.
A simple 30-second Google search, however, would have uncovered the truth that the dog’s story is a “legend” and a fake.
The Gunther hoax was previously exposed in 2005, when Mian’s front company Gunther Corp. paid $ 7.5 million for the house.
“Mian once admitted in an Italian newspaper that the countess never existed”, reported the Tampa Bay Times.
The truth, according to our source, is that the owner, Mian, “borrowed” or “rented” the dog and that “The whole story is a big lie. ”
The fake story goes back 20 years, “they said,” Maurizio wanted to get into the cinema and made up this fake story. He is the son of a billionaire. The guard also told me the whole story. This is the biggest scam. This is a joke. I would like someone to put an end to this nonsense. Right now, they’ve rented a dog and are filming it at home. They hired a dog 20 years ago and now they’ve hired another, it’s a scam.
This is the niche of those ad-hungry storytellers.
Sources
2/ https://nypost.com/2021/11/18/a-dog-isnt-really-selling-madonnas-former-florida-mansion/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]