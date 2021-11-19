Dog doesn’t really sell Madonna’s former Florida mansion

Calling All: A Dog Didn’t Buy and Sell Madonna’s Former Miami Mansion.

A slew of newspapers from the Orlando Sentry, the Associated press and News week To Forbes and NPR tell a crazy story about a “millionaire dog” named Gunther sleeping in Madonna’s old bedroom and putting her old villa at 3029 Brickell Ave. in the market for $ 31 million.

“He lives in Madonna’s old master bedroom,” listing broker Ruthie Assouline reportedly said in an interview. “He literally sleeps overlooking the most magnificent view in a bespoke Italian bed in the former bedroom of the world’s greatest pop star.”

Big story. The only problem? It is categorically not true.

“There is no dog sleeping in Madonna’s old bedroom,” said a person with direct knowledge of the matter. “It’s a totally made-up story. The broker is talking nonsense. There is no dog. There has never been a dog. The owner thought it would be a fun way to tag a TV show. -reality. That’s it, “the source said.

What’s true: Assouline and her husband Ethan are listing the waterfront home for $ 31.75 million. But their client, the real owner, is not a dog. He is a 65-year-old, wealthy but eccentric Italian entrepreneur from Tuscany named Maurizio Mian.

And although the villa is on the market for $ 31.75 million, “it’s only worth it if you can afford to tear it down and start over,” said a broker who has toured the unusual property. .

When confronted by The Post with the lie, Mian said, “It’s complicated.”

“A dog doesn’t own the house,” Mian admitted, “but there is a foundation [for the care of the dog.]”He then confessed that” The dog belonged to someone else. “

Legal experts have confirmed that in the United States, it is impossible to leave property with a pet, although money can be set aside in trust for its care.

But newspaper articles quote the house’s listing broker, Assouline, describing Gunther VI as a jet-set German Shepherd with a personal chef who held a “meeting” regarding the sale of the house, and that his “managers “bought the house for him and he inherited his fortune, including the eight-bedroom waterfront mansion, from his grandfather, Gunther IV.

The story goes that the dog’s lineage dates back decades, when Gunther III inherited a $ 150 million trust from the late owner, German Countess Karlotta Liebenstein, upon her death in 1992.

The social dog has apparently traveled to places like Milan, Miami and the Bahamas ever since.

Assouline tells the Post that she did not know the dog was not the owner: “At first I thought it was crazy, but I saw that other people were leaving money for their animals. companionship… How could that be an illusion? I see pictures and google things – Gunther went to an auction and bought a $ 1.1 million truffle. There is so much information and so much history.

A simple 30-second Google search, however, would have uncovered the truth that the dog’s story is a “legend” and a fake.

The Gunther hoax was previously exposed in 2005, when Mian’s front company Gunther Corp. paid $ 7.5 million for the house.

“Mian once admitted in an Italian newspaper that the countess never existed”, reported the Tampa Bay Times.

The truth, according to our source, is that the owner, Mian, “borrowed” or “rented” the dog and that “The whole story is a big lie. ”

The fake story goes back 20 years, “they said,” Maurizio wanted to get into the cinema and made up this fake story. He is the son of a billionaire. The guard also told me the whole story. This is the biggest scam. This is a joke. I would like someone to put an end to this nonsense. Right now, they’ve rented a dog and are filming it at home. They hired a dog 20 years ago and now they’ve hired another, it’s a scam.

This is the niche of those ad-hungry storytellers.