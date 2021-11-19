DraftKings and Boston Bruins agree to multi-year Daily Fantasy Sports deal





DraftKings is now the exclusive official daily fantasy sports partner of the Boston Bruins of the National Hockey League, the companyannouncement Thusday. The multi-year agreement lays the groundwork for DraftKings to be the sports betting partner of the Bruins and TD Garden when sports betting becomes legal in the state of Massachusetts. The Boston Bruins are excited to announce this new partnership with DraftKings, a Boston-based company that has established itself as the premier hub for daily fantasy sports, Bruins president Cam Neely said in the statement. We look forward to working with DraftKings to continue providing the best sports and entertainment experience possible for our fans at TD Garden. Today, @DraftKings announced an agreement with the @NHLBruins become the exclusive and official DFS partner of the team and @tdgarden. We are delighted to team up with our local team to provide fans with a top notch sports entertainment experience. Full version : https://t.co/oduuiFg38z pic.twitter.com/Gyec7kpEcV – DraftKings News (@DraftKingsNews) November 18, 2021 DraftKings operates mobile sports betting in 15 states, including nearby Connecticut and New Hampshire. “We are delighted to announce our latest team agreement with the Boston Bruins, an exceptional team who like us relentlessly focus on the fan,” said DraftKings Commercial Director Ezra Kucharz. “I can’t wait to see our partnership and branding welcoming fans wherever they are online, thanks to the Boston Bruins Foundation’s inaugural 50/50 raffle that galvanizes viewers while advancing fantastic charitable causes. , and in person, including with the iconic, oversized, digital LED billboard facing the traffic entering Boston’s famous TD Garden. Other notable offers The Bruins weren’t the only NHL team to announce a partnership Thursday, as the New York Rangers struck a daily fantasy and sports betting deal with Caesars Sportsbook. The pact also includes partnerships with the New York Knicks of the National Basketball Association, the MSG Network and Madison Square Garden. In a play for New York, @ CesarsSports partners with #Knicks, # Prowlers and Madison Square Garden. Direct access to fans in the stadium and on the air, as well as the possibility of creating sports bets.https://t.co/vNBocQBzc5 – Sport handle (@sports_handle) November 18, 2021 In July, DraftKings in partnership with the Boston Red Sox to become the official DFS partner of the baseball team, and the company has already made pacts with the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. With the addition of the Bruins to its roster, DraftKings now has deals with all of Boston’s major professional sports teams. Massachusetts still in sports betting limbo Legalization of sports betting in Massachusetts is unlikely this year as a dispute surrounds the issue of college sports betting. As a result, the state’s sports bettors have crossed state borders to Connecticut and New Hampshire in order to place bets, according to GeoComply. Over the past two years, more than a dozen sports betting bills have been tabled and discussed in Beacon Hill, but all bills have to go through the Committee on Economic Development and Emerging Technologies, which is not yet reached a consensus.

