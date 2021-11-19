Entertainment
Actor Hugh Sheridan reveals split from fiance Kurt Roberts with heartbreaking statement
Actor Hugh Sheridan has announced their shock breakup with their fiancé, with a heartbreaking statement to their fans.
The Packed to the Rafters star revealed on Friday that their romance with influencer Kurt Roberts was over, eight months after starting their engagement.
Sheridan chose her ex’s birthday to reveal the news to her Instagram followers.
I didn’t think it would be fair not to say happy birthday to an amazing, caring human, but also not to be wrong, whether right or wrong; transparency is what I promised you all, they wrote.
So far we haven’t been successful, but we have tried very, very hard, I am so sorry for us that it was not easy and I am sorry for the extra pressure.
Sheridan explained some of the reasons for their split, revealing their busy work schedule, the death of their father Denis earlier this year and the pandemic had made things difficult for the couple.
In retrospect, having a first public relationship, that audience, that fast, maybe too much pressure on us, Sheridan wrote.
Maybe it was COVID or the quarantines or we were working hard (I take full responsibility for the working hours), maybe his father’s death or all of the above. The point is, Kurt is incredibly kind, someone who genuinely cares about me and has helped me through a very difficult time.
In their heartbreaking statement, signed love shoosie, they recounted how Roberts supported them when they went non-binary and they were fighting the split.
Learned a lot, the sorrow is heavy, but zero regret for the greatest of loves. God bless you dear Kurt your beautiful human and thank God for today’s birthday without you I wouldn’t be, Sheridan wrote.
Indicating that there is no grudge between the two, Roberts commented with his own gushing tribute.
You are the most beautiful, kindest, most wonderful, generous and caring being Hughman, he wrote.
I’m sad we couldn’t celebrate together. Thank you for the beautiful message and I wish you all the love and happiness in the world.
He also acknowledged the post on his own Instagram page, sharing a heart-shaped gif with the words thank you.
The couple got engaged after four months of dating at the Sheridans Adelaide Fringe show in March.
Sheridan shocked the crowd as they knelt down, asking Roberts the question before yelling into the microphone that I just got engaged !.
Speaking about their first relationship with Roberts after their engagement, Sheridan shared how they realized they needed to slow down and give him some space over Christmas.
So I started to get really old school about it all, there was no rush, they said.
I did it all through the book because I knew, deep down, that her boyfriend was a keeper.
