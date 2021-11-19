Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version): Jake Gyllenhaal, The Scarf, All Theories Explained

Getty Images



Unless you’ve been in a coma or living under a gigantic rock, you know singer-songwriter Taylor Swift reissued their 2012 album Red on Friday. This time, her name is Red (Taylor’s Version) and she joins Fearless (Taylor’s Version), the re-recorded version of her 2008 album Fearless.

It has long been said (and almost confirmed) that Red is largely about Swift’s relationship with actor Jake Gyllenhaal. The couple briefly dated from October 2010 to around January 2011, and two years later Swift posted Red, detailing their relationship and their breakup. Back then, Swift fans went wild. With the reissue of Taylor’s Version, the internet has gone absolutely wild.

and if you were jake gyllenhaal and wanted to go to heaven but god said no remember when you missed taylor swifts 21st birthday party Paige Hettinger (@ 404paigenotfnd) November 12, 2021

This is all a bit confusing, but it’s also a big deal. Red (Taylor’s Version) broke Spotify record for most released album by female artist and the most streamed female artist in a single day. According to Business Insider, his music was streamed on Spotify 122.9 MILLION TIMES on Friday alone. Which means she probably won, what, over $ 300?

Look, if this is beyond you, I don’t blame you. I’m a 28 year old female, and although I’m right in the middle of Ms. Swift’s target audience, I’m still catching up. Through a toxic mix of mild internalized misogyny and total love for the Kooks lead singer,Luc Pritchard, as a teenager, I missed the glory days of Taylor Swift fandom and great albums. It wasn’t until I realized that the cover of Taylor Swift and her artwork is a bit misogynistic and bizarre that I was able to fully embrace blondie’s haunting lyrics and true bops.

So I did the job. I browsed Genius, I googled “what is a scarf” and “Gaylor ???” and “Dylan O’Brien single” so you don’t have to. In the six days since the release of Red (Taylor’s Version), I crammed 10 years of Swiftverse into my spongy brain. Of course, this brought out everything I learned while graduating with my masters degree, but it was worth it.

Because we have Thanksgiving and the end of the year holidays approaching, I guess you’ll come into contact with younger family members, some maybe even on the younger women’s side. Instead of talking about school (nobody wants to talk about school), wow the Swiftie in your life with your vast knowledge of the Swiftverse. You can thank me later, favorite species.

Let’s dig.

Wait, is she re-recording her albums? But why?

I defer to my wonderful colleague (and Taylor Swift aficionado) Abrar Al-Heetifor the full recap, but essentially: Most of the time, musicians do not own their music. Most of the time, the record company signing the musician owns the master, which is the original recording of the songs. This is what happened to Swift, who signed with Big Machine Label Group, led by Scott Borchetta.

In 2018, Swift signed with Republic Records from Universal Music Group and, in that deal, was able to own their music. However, all of his music recorded before 2018 was still owned by Big Machine Label Group.

Oh no! No stress: Taylor Swift, a big powerhouse in the music industry, can just buy the rights to her music, right? Wrong!

In 2019, Scooter Braun bought Big Machine Label Group and, in that sale, secured the rights to Swift’s first six albums. Now this is where it gets tricky, because Braun and Swift have a strained relationship, in the strongest sense of the word. Taylor wasn’t able to redeem her backlog, so instead she found a sneaky workaround: She would just re-record her old music – doing it however she wanted – and own the reissues.

What is this nonsense about a scarf?

In the standout track All Too Well, widely believed to be Jake Gyllenhaal, Swift sings about leaving a scarf at her beau’s sister early in their relationship. She mentions that despite returning his things, he still has the scarf. Adding more fuel to the fire, Gyllenhaal was seen wearing a scarf that eerily resembled the scarf Swift wore during their relationship.

Give him back the scarf, Jake.

The scarf has become such a mystery that even Dionne Warwick, Twitter’s aunt, told Gyllenhaal to return it. You’re not kidding with Mrs. Warwick, Jake.

It doesn’t belong to you. Pack it up and I’ll pay the postage, Jake. Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) November 15, 2021

There you go, a twist! The Deuxmoi Instagram account, a popular spot for gossip and celebrity sightings, shared a post from a follower who claims to have the headscarf and wants to return it to its rightful owner. Who is this person? How did he come into possession of such a precious / cursed item? We will literally never know.

Somehow, Deuxme, in all of his infinite wisdom and power, was able to connect the mysterious owner of the scarf (Jake ??) with the people of Swift, who were able to confirm the identity of the scarf. How? ‘Or’ What? Again, this is something I cannot tell you. The latest update from Deuxmoi is that details have been passed on and Scarf is more than likely on his way home after all these years.

Phew. More complicated than the Ark of the Covenant, I tell you.

Is she still hooked on a three month relationship from 10 years ago?

I need you to tell me this: She is not hooked on a three month relationship from 10 years ago.

As I mentioned above, this re-release is all about getting the rights to his previous music (and making money along the way). If this album is about Jake Gyllenhaal (which it is), then Swift went out with a lot of cum after old Jakey and has – by all accounts – a happy and stable relationship with British actor Joe. Alywn for five years now. . There are even rumors that they got married! Which, if that’s true, good for them!

The night of the release of Red (Taylor’s Version), Swift left late night with Seth Meyers and talked about what it was like to re-record songs about such painful and emotional memories.

“At the time [of the original release in 2012], I was really sad … but this time I have sunglasses and a mojito. … It’s cold this time. “

When Meyers asked how the subject (s) of these songs might feel when listening after all these years, Swift replied, “I haven’t thought about their experience, to be honest.”

Case. Firm.

If you still need to be convinced, I found this TikTok from user @whoreceress (great username) to be such an articulate and intelligent assessment of the speech surrounding this weird Taylor Swift obsession with feelings about failed relationships:

What did the subject of these songs say about it all?

Gyllenhaal is known to be an incredibly private person, so we probably won’t hear much from him directly. He was already a little prickly when we pushed him about that banter, ask journalists not to talk about his personal life.

Regarding Taylor’s Version, Gyllenhaal is apparently “trying to block out all the noise.” A source told Elle that “Jake isn’t interested in any of this. He doesn’t read gossip or pay any attention to it. He lives his life and focuses on himself.”

Since public opinion is absoutely not in favor of Gyllenhaal at the moment, I think it’s best to block everything.

What’s the best song on the album?

Reader, I’m so glad you asked. Musically, Red is the bridge between Swift’s early country albums and the real pop sounds of his later work. Swift also admits that there are “about 15 genres on this album.” It’s a real roller coaster of sounds and moods, truly echoing the heartbreak Swift felt a decade ago.

Taylor’s Version is more or less the same as the original, but there are some differences in sound on some songs, especially in Girl at Home, which sounds very pop and synth now. Taylor’s Version also has a bunch of songs from the Vault, which I think are some of the real highlights.

Nothing New (Taylor’s Version) is a very nice duet with Phoebe Bridgers. Written in 2011, Nothing New is Swift’s meditation on aging in an industry where women seem to have a 30-year lifespan. The vocals of Bridgers and Swift go so perfectly together, and it’s a lovely melody.

I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) is another preview clip and stars country musician Chris Stapleton. It’s a tribute to Taylor’s country roots and paints an equally damning picture of Taylor’s ex (that’s Jake Gyllenhaal) as it does All Too Well. We also got a sweet music video to go with it.

And of course, you can’t go past All Too Well (10 minute version) (Taylor version). It lasts 10 minutes. It is heartbreaking. There was quite a short film, with Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien. What more can i say?

Which album is next?

As Abrar said, Swift’s album after Red, 1989, would be the next album to get a makeover with Taylor. The Easter egg queen previously released Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version) starting in 1989 after the original started going viral on TikTok. She also released this sneaky TikTok that made rumor mills spin uncontrollably:

Ms. Swift, you are teasing!

The next album could also be earlier than expected. One eagle-eyed fan has a theory that Swift is going to drop another on November 26.

Considering that she let Folklore and Evermore down by surprise last year, I really don’t put anything behind her.