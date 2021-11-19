Breaking: Jewish actors on show about Jews





Well would you like to watch this some bnei mitzvah are about to play in FX on Hulus Fleishman is in trouble. Commercial publications revealed Thursday that the long-awaited titular role of adaptations, a nebulous doctor in the face of unprecedented sexual freedom, will be played by Jesse Eisenberg. The news of her casting came a day after the discussions announcement that the other main show, journalist Libby Epstein, will be played by Lizzy caplan. Just like the characters they will play and Fleishman executive producer Taffy Brodesser-Akner, who also wrote the excessively Semitic novel on which the series is based Eisenberg and Caplan are Jewish. It shouldn’t be a big deal. But it sounds like one, because their casting follows a conversation that has recently dominated certain niche (read: Jews) corners of the internet. non-Jewish women, to embody Jewish characters marked and shaped by their religious and ethnic identity. If there is a role it’s a Jewish woman, which is rare as it is, Sarah silverman Recount Howard stern Last year, if that role is a Jewish woman, but she is courageous, or deserves love, or has bravery, or is selfless in any way, she is played by a non-Jew. Think Rachel Brosnahan like Midge on The wonderful Mrs. Maisel, Where Felicity jones as Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Based on gender. The debate shifted into high gear (grand schmear?) Last month, when word broke that Catherine hahnwho was raised in the Catholic religion, but frequently plays Jewish women on shows like Transparent and the new Apple TV + series The narrowing next doorwould play the role of pioneering member of the Joan Rivers tribe in a Showtime limited series called The Return Girl. She’s a brilliant actress and she’s going to be amazing, said Silverman on his podcast after the casting announcement. Yet, the comedian added, the announcement angered her: at a time when the importance of representation is seen as so essential, and so prominent, why is ours constantly being violated, even today? hui? None of these actresses are doing anything wrong but, collectively, it’s fucked up. A few weeks after Silverman recorded this podcast, the Hahns Joan Rivers Project died on the vine, apparently due to issues with acquiring Rivers’ lifetime rights. Fleishman, however, seems to be going full steam ahead and avoiding representational pitfalls in the process. (Although the cast of Fleishmans are separated, the also Jewish wife Rachel has yet to be announced.) Is it too early to call this a Chanukah miracle? More great stories from Vanity Show Playing Princess Diana was Kristen Stewart’s fairy tale

