Hollywood went too far with female biopics at the Oscars
The 2022 Oscars season is starting to look like we’re walking through Madame Tussauds in Times Square.
Oh my God, she’s so realistic! They captured every line and every lash. Her posture is perfect, the hair is as I remembered it and she is wearing this iconic dress. They had to do so a lot of research.
Whether I’m talking about a wax figure of Marilyn Monroe or Lady Gaga in House of Gucci is guessable.
But just about all of the top contenders for Best Actress next year are hailed for playing a really famous real person in a story-based movie. Yawn!
Worse yet, there is a distinct possibility that, for the first time, all five of the category’s slots could be filled with a depiction of a real person. It’s a sharp turnaround from 2011, the year Natalie Portman won for “Black Swan,” when the nominated roles were 100% fictional.
Suddenly, however, there is nothing more glamorous and awe-inspiring than looking and speaking like a famous person. Think about all the poor Elvis impersonators over the years who have been cheated of their legitimate Oscars.
Nicole Kidman is the latest star to board the biopic train. The Australian was first criticized when it was announced that she was playing Lucille Ball from I Love Lucy on Being the Ricardos as Kidman is about as funny as Virginia Woolf, who she played in The Hours. But pundits saw the movie this week when it premiered, oddly enough, at the Village East Cinema on Second Avenue, and were surprised how much they liked it.
It doesn’t matter that Kidman isn’t a laughing riot, say those who have seen him. The film is about the ruined marriage of Lucy and Desi Arnaz. Not as much yuck there as in the Vitameatavegamin ad.
But it’s Kristen Stewart who is the solid favorite to play Princess Diana in Spencer, much like Emma Corrin who won a Golden Globe for playing Princess Diana in The Crown.
Jessica Chastain gives her a hard time playing cutthroat televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker in The Eyes of Tammy Faye.
Jennifer Hudson didn’t have the same RESPECT for playing Aretha Franklin in “Respect,” but it’s not uncommon for a strong performance in a mediocre biopic to sneak in like Andra Day in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” and Meryl Streep in “The Iron Woman.”
Meanwhile, Lady Gaga tries to overcome her loss as Best Actress in “A Star Is Born” with her turn of Patrizia Reggiani in “House of Gucci” (she won’t win).
And, oh, the arduous preparation!
Gaga says she spoke with an Italian accent for nine months to nail the fashion killer. Hudson learned to play the piano like Franklin. Kidman obsessively watched the old episodes of “I Love Lucy” and learned every tick and facial expression. And Chastain went to church every week with his co-star Andrew Garfield to better channel the Bakkers.
How exhausting. These women are like supercharged high school girls trying to outdo themselves with extracurricular activities to get into Yale.
Some of them are very good, and some are bland. The quality of one I can’t reveal yet, but let’s just say she puts it in prosciutto on the slopes. But that’s not the point. The simple little brains of Hollywood no longer understand how to judge a good acting game when someone isn’t covered in prosthetics and foreign accents. It’s a shame.
The performances we are most interested in tend not to be perfect recreations, but those with a magical quality that goes beyond making faces in a mirror: Cher in “Moonstruck”, Kathy Bates in “Misery”, Meryl Streep in one of the billions of movies.
Just act. Leave the impressions to “Saturday Night Live”.
