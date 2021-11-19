Netflix’s Best Picture contender is one of the best movies of 2021.

New Zealand-born author Jane Campion must be counted among the most literary of all working filmmakers. Of the eight feature films she has written and directed during her nearly four-decade career, half have been book adaptations: An angel at my table, The portrait of a lady, in the cut, and now The power of the dog, based on a long lead time 1967 novel by American western writer Thomas Savage. Two of the eight are biopics on individual authors. Not all Campion scripts are verbose, the aftermarket elliptical dialogue in The power of the dog is anything but, but a Campion film tends to have a compact story and a density of observation that make it unfold like a novel.

The Campions quarry is also distinguished by its unhurried production rhythm. She took some time over the years between feature films to embark on producing the projects of other filmmakers and creating one of the most original TV shows in recent memory with the New Zealand mystery series. two seasons. Top of the lake. It has now been 12 years since the release of his previous film, Shining star, a painfully romantic chronicle of the last love story of convicted tuberculosis poet John Keats.

The power of the dog and Shining star are as different in terms of sensitivity and script as two consecutive films by the same director could be. The plot of the new film, which kicks off this week in limited release and begins streaming on Netflix on December 1, does not kick off with establishing a great passion in the making, but with a pleasurable marriage of convenience at best between a Montana widow, Rose (Kirsten Dunst) and George, the wealthy son of a breeding family (Dunst’s real partner, Jesse Plemons). After leaving a small town boarding house where she worked as a cook for the isolated ranch that George shares with his eccentric brother Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch), the newlyweds’ temporary connection is threatened by Phil’s open resentment at the regard for his brothers’ new wife, and her particularly sinister ability and desire to get under Rose and George’s skin at every possible opportunity. When Roses, socially awkward teenage son Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee) arrives at the ranch during summer vacation after boarding school, the tensions that have built up in the big old house have reached a boiling point as the vulnerable Peter is caught under the wing of the increasingly sadistic Phil.

The power of the dog sometimes sounds like a Campions women-centered response There will be blood.

Between its bitter psychological warfare, its vast and confusing Western landscapes (with New Zealand’s magnificent Otago region replacing Montana) and a disturbing dissonant score by Jonny Greenwood, The power of the dog sometimes sounds like a Campions women-centric answer to Paul Thomas Andersons’ 2007 epic There will be blood. Both are intimate bedroom dramas about how money and power corrupt human relationships, set against the backdrop of Early 20ecapitalism of the century. (The power of the dog set in 1925, but in such a remote, border location that it’s surprising a modern piece of tech like the automobile makes an appearance.) And both feature a central character Daniel Day-Lewis Daniel Plainview, Cumberbatchs Phil Burbank of which arrogance behavior hides a core of bottomless insecurity and, when pushed to the limit, bottomless malice.

Phil, we learn in a few lines of balanced dialogue, is a brilliant man who has already graduated from college in classical studies, but he chooses to live the life of a frontier cowboy, spending his days castrating bulls and pranks with the hands of the ranch. Perpetually dressed in buffalo skin leggings, he resists even such a minor concession to civilized life as taking a bath. When his brother asks him to wash up for a dinner party to welcome Rose to the family, he skips the reunion instead. Phil’s fixation on masculine ruggedness is tied to his mourning for a long-deceased childhood mentor Bronco Henry, whose old saddle Phil keeps in the barn as a sort of sanctuary. A few, perhaps too captivating, solo scenes bring out the homoerotic nature of Phil’s attachment to Henry. Perhaps out of shame at this forbidden and thwarted desire, Phil makes it his mission to torment and undermine the depressed Rose. As she hesitantly sits down to practice on the grand piano her devoted husband bought for her, the ubiquitous Phil makes sure she hears him in the next room, skillfully choosing the same tune on his banjo. Rose begins to secretly drink to relieve the stress of her new existence in the golden cage, but nothing that happens on the ranch is a secret to Phil, who seems to be on the lookout for any chance to humiliate, expose and defeat. manipulate the woman he perceives as having invaded his entirely masculine domain.

The power of the dog is one of those films that on first viewing seems to have too thin a story to support the epic sweep of its setting. But watch it a second time, and the intricately coiled thriller’s plot becomes crisp, with no detail wasted as the film rushes to a violent, psychically upsetting, yet narratively satisfying ending. (The running time is a little over two hours, but both times I watched the movie, time seemed to fly.) Through it all, Campion maintains masterful control of the darkly menacing vibe of the movies and of every aspect of his job. Ari Wegners ‘cinematography swings between claustrophobic close-ups (an open wound on a character’s hand, a fly crawling on a quivering horse’s skin) and immense, almost sickening views, underscoring the characters’ insignificance to the surrounding landscape. Cumberbatch, a handsome affable actor who we tend to associate with endearing characters (although he also played a Star Trek nasty and, in the Hobbit films, voiced the dragon Smaug) displays a terrifying new dimension as the damaged and damaging Phil. His physique is completely transformed as he inhabits the arched walk of someone who lives on horseback and the rigid posture of a man wholly fueled by repression and bitterness. As the desperate and trapped Rose, Dunst also offers a better career performance. The ever-wonderful Plemons has less screen time and less to do than the rest of the cast, but his few intimate scenes with Rose are heart-wrenching. And the astonishing Smit-McPhee, whose decisive role came at the age of 13 in a demanding role in the adaptation of Cormac McCarthy The road, goes hand in hand with Cumberbatch in a role that demands both a deep sensitivity and an iron will.

The power of the dog takes its title from a biblical psalm: Deliver my soul from the sword, my darling from the power of the dog. When read aloud by a character at the end of the film, the precise meaning of this verse is enigmatic: just who is whose darling in this film, and whose soul is saved by the stroke. final sword? The eighth Campions film leaves these questions mysteriously open. The ending is cathartic, tragic and exhilarating all at the same time, and makes you want to go back and start the whole movie over again.