Sun Country Airlines and Caesars Entertainment Announce New Five-Year Charter Agreement





Sun Country Airlines will supply two aircraft to meet Caesars Entertainments charter needs to key destinations including Reno / South Lake Tahoe, Laughlin, Atlantic City and Gulfport, Mississippi. MINNEAPOLIS, November 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) today announced a new five-year agreement to provide charter service to Caesars Entertainment, Inc. The agreement reignites a relationship between the two organizations that ended in late 2020. The new partnership begins in March 2022 and will be fully strengthened in the second quarter of 2022. In addition, the agreement provides for two aircraft to provide charter service to guests of Caesars Entertainment. The initial aircraft will be based in Laughlin, Nevada and Gulfport, Mississippi. The contract also allows for additional aircraft to be added, as needed, to meet Caesars’ growing needs. Sun Country is delighted to partner with Caesars to provide reliable charter service to its guests, said Grant Whitney, Director of Revenue for Sun Country Airlines. Charter operations are a key part of our diverse business model and Sun Country’s excellent people set us apart in the charter market. As the largest casino entertainment company in the United States, we have partnered with Sun Country to transport our loyal Caesars Rewards members to unique destinations across the country including THE ROW Reno; Harrahs and Harveys Lake Tahoe; Harrahs and Tropicana Laughlin; the coast of the Gulf of Harrahs; and Caesars, Harrahs Resort and Tropicana Atlantic City, said Anthony Carano, president and chief operating officer of Caesars Entertainment. We look forward to providing this convenient and reliable charter service to our customers and exploring opportunities to expand our partnership. Sun Country Airlines currently operates a synergistic charter service in the private sporting, military, academic and professional segments. About the land of the sun

Sun Country Airlines is a new generation of low cost hybrid air carriers that dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled, charter and freight businesses. Based in Minnesota, we are focused on serving Leisure Passengers and Friends and Relatives (VFR) and charter customers and providing CMI service to Amazon, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America, Canada and the Caribbean. The story continues For photos, b-rolls, and additional company information, visit http://www.suncountryview.com/newsroom/multimedia/. About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino entertainment company in the United States and one of the most diverse casino entertainment providers in the world. From its beginnings in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through the development of new complexes, expansions and acquisitions. The Caesars Entertainment, Inc. resorts operate primarily under the Caesars, Harrahs, Horseshoe and Eldorado brands. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diverse gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, unique destinations, and a comprehensive suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All linked to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the company is focused on creating value with its customers through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technological leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know when to stop before you start. Game problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporatif. Media contact

Sun Country Airlines

651-900-8400

[email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/sun-country-airlines-caesars-entertainment-120000747.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos