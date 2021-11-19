Hollywood Music in Media Awards honors Billie Eilish, Hans Zimmer and more





Honors were presented in more than 30 categories at Wednesday’s 12th Annual Hollywood Music in Media Awards, with singer-songwriters like Billie Eilish, HER, Adam Levine and Rufus Wainwright on the live webcast as well as composers such as Hans Zimmer, Rachel Portman, Alberto Iglesias and Nicholas Britell. HMMAs recognize songwriters, composers, and even performers in fields that include not only film and television work, but everything from video games and commercials to theme park music. Film nominations are made across multiple genres, allowing for a series of shortlists that members of the Academy’s music branch can end up studying by voting for the much, much shorter Oscar lists. New categories were introduced this year, including Outstanding On-Screen Performance in a Film, which extends the awards not only to writers and composers, but also to the realm of on-screen actors and artists. It was one of two awards won by the Apple Plus movie “Coda” and went to Amelia Jones as Ruby singing and signing “Both Sides Now in the film” by Joni Mitchell. “Coda” also won Outstanding Song for an Independent Film for “Beyond The Shore”. A list of nominees as well as winners is available here. The full list of HMMA winners: SHEET MUSIC – FEATURE

DON’T LOOK FOR (Netflix) – Nicholas Britell SHEET MUSIC – ANIMATED FILM

THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2 (MGM / United Artists Releasing) – Mychael Danna and Jeff Danna SCORE – SCIFI / FANTASY FILM

DUNE (Warner Bros.) – Hans Zimmer SCORE – HORROR FILM

A QUIET PLACE II (Paramount Pictures) – Marco Beltrami SHEET MUSIC – DOCUMENTARY FILM

JULIA (Sony Classics) – Rachel Portman SCORE – INDEPENDENT FILM

C’MON C’MON (A24) – Bryce Dessner & Aaron Dessner SCORE – INDEPENDENT FILM (Foreign language)

PARALLEL MOTHERS (Sony Pictures Classics) – Alberto Iglesias SONG – LONG MEMORY

“No Time to Die” by NO TIME TO DIE (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer) – Written by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell. Performed by Billie Eilish SONG – ANIMATED FILM

“Good Mood” by PAW PATROL (Paramount Pictures) – Written by Karl Johan Schuster, Savan Kotecha, Oscar Gorres and Adam Levine. Portrayed by Adam Levine SONG – DOCUMENTARY FILM

REBEL HEARTS “Secret Sister” (Discovery +) – Written and performed by Rufus Wainwright SONG – INDEPENDENT FILM

“Beyond the Shore” by CODA (Apple) – Written by Nick Baxter, Siân Heder, Marius de Vries, Matt Dahan. Performed by Emilia Jones SONG – PERFORMANCE ON SCREEN

Emilia Jones – “Both Sides Now” by CODA (Apple) written by Joni Mitchell. MUSICAL DOCUMENTARY / SPECIAL PROGRAM

THE SPARKS BROTHERS (Focus Features) – Produced by George Hencken, Nira Park, Laura Richardson. Directed by Edgar Wright MUSICAL, BIOPIC or MUSICAL THEME FILM

RESPECT (MGM) – Produced by Sue Baden-Powell, Jason Cloth, Aaron L. Gilbert, Jennifer Hudson, Liesl Tommy. Directed by Liesl Tommy. MUSIC SUPERVISION – FILM

Tracy McKnight – FLAG DAY (MGM) MUSIC SUPERVISION – TV SHOW / LIMITED SERIES

Tony Von Pervieux, Christa Miller – TED LASSO (Apple TV +) MAIN TITLE – TV / LIMITED SERIES

WONDERFUL YEARS (ABC) – Roahn Hylton, Jacob Yoffee & Scotty Granger SCORE – TV SHOW / LIMITED SERIES

SQUID GAME (Netflix) – Jung Jae-il MAIN TITLE – TELEVISION (FOREIGN LANGUAGE)

WHO KILLED SARA (Mexico) – David Murillo R. SCORE – DOCUMENTARY SERIES – TV / DIGITAL

COUNTDOWN: INSPIRATION4 MISSION TO SPACE (Netflix) – Thomas Caffey SONG – LIMITED SERIES / TV SHOW

“Change” by WE THE PEOPLE (Netflix) – Written by HER, Maxx Moore, David Harris, Ronald Colson and Jeff Gitelman. Performed by ELLE SCORE – VIDEO GAME

RATCHET & CLANK: RIFT APART – Mark Mothersbaugh, Wataru Hokoyama SONG – VIDEO GAME

“Burn It All Down” by LEAGUE OF LEGENDS – Written by Riot Music Team and Alex Seaver of Mako; Realized by PVRIS SONG / SCORE – MOBILE VIDEO GAME

ARENA OF VALOR 4.0 (Tencent and Garena) – Written by Yang Lee. Performed by the Budapest Symphony Orchestra. SONG – SHORT FILM

HEADNOISE “Headnoise” – Written by Tone, Ashley Jones and Matthew Wang. SCORE – SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

BLUSH – Joy Ngiaw (Apple) SHEET MUSIC – SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

FELLINI BEFORE – Dimitris Dodoras SCORE – SHORT FILM (DOCUMENTARY)

AUDIBLE – Jackson Greenberg SOUNDTRACK ALBUM

LAST NIGHT IN SOHO (Back Lot Music) COMMERCIAL ADVERTISING SONG / SHEET MUSIC

“Everything I Do Gohn Be Funky (From Now On)” (NEW ORLEANS JAZZ & HERITAGE FOUNDATION – RISE AND SHINE) – Written by Allen Toussaint, arranged by Found Objects. Portrayed by Troy Andrews, Nadav Nirenberg, Julian Gosin, Roger Lewis, Chauncey Yearwood, Gabe Medd, Evan Margulies, Nora Nalepka, Morgan Price LIVE CONCERT FOR VISUAL SUPPORT

BO BURNHAM: INTERIOR – Bo Burnham SONG / SHEET MUSIC – TRAILER

Maya and the Three – “Maya and the Three Trailer” performed by Kali Uchis, written by Gustavo Santaolalla and Paul Williams EDUCATIONAL / ENTERTAINMENT EXHIBITIONS OR HIKES IN THEMATIC PARKS

SIGNS OF LIFE (Griffith Observatory exhibit) – Dan Radlauer, Alan Ett, Scott Liggett INDEPENDENT MUSICAL VIDEO

Abstract Mindstate (“A Wise Tale”) Written and performed by Abstract Mindstate. Directed by Neesin

