Entertainment
Hollywood Music in Media Awards honors Billie Eilish, Hans Zimmer and more
Honors were presented in more than 30 categories at Wednesday’s 12th Annual Hollywood Music in Media Awards, with singer-songwriters like Billie Eilish, HER, Adam Levine and Rufus Wainwright on the live webcast as well as composers such as Hans Zimmer, Rachel Portman, Alberto Iglesias and Nicholas Britell.
HMMAs recognize songwriters, composers, and even performers in fields that include not only film and television work, but everything from video games and commercials to theme park music.
Film nominations are made across multiple genres, allowing for a series of shortlists that members of the Academy’s music branch can end up studying by voting for the much, much shorter Oscar lists.
New categories were introduced this year, including Outstanding On-Screen Performance in a Film, which extends the awards not only to writers and composers, but also to the realm of on-screen actors and artists. It was one of two awards won by the Apple Plus movie “Coda” and went to Amelia Jones as Ruby singing and signing “Both Sides Now in the film” by Joni Mitchell. “Coda” also won Outstanding Song for an Independent Film for “Beyond The Shore”.
A list of nominees as well as winners is available here. The full list of HMMA winners:
SHEET MUSIC – FEATURE
DON’T LOOK FOR (Netflix) – Nicholas Britell
SHEET MUSIC – ANIMATED FILM
THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2 (MGM / United Artists Releasing) – Mychael Danna and Jeff Danna
SCORE – SCIFI / FANTASY FILM
DUNE (Warner Bros.) – Hans Zimmer
SCORE – HORROR FILM
A QUIET PLACE II (Paramount Pictures) – Marco Beltrami
SHEET MUSIC – DOCUMENTARY FILM
JULIA (Sony Classics) – Rachel Portman
SCORE – INDEPENDENT FILM
C’MON C’MON (A24) – Bryce Dessner & Aaron Dessner
SCORE – INDEPENDENT FILM (Foreign language)
PARALLEL MOTHERS (Sony Pictures Classics) – Alberto Iglesias
SONG – LONG MEMORY
“No Time to Die” by NO TIME TO DIE (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer) – Written by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell. Performed by Billie Eilish
SONG – ANIMATED FILM
“Good Mood” by PAW PATROL (Paramount Pictures) – Written by Karl Johan Schuster, Savan Kotecha, Oscar Gorres and Adam Levine. Portrayed by Adam Levine
SONG – DOCUMENTARY FILM
REBEL HEARTS “Secret Sister” (Discovery +) – Written and performed by Rufus Wainwright
SONG – INDEPENDENT FILM
“Beyond the Shore” by CODA (Apple) – Written by Nick Baxter, Siân Heder, Marius de Vries, Matt Dahan. Performed by Emilia Jones
SONG – PERFORMANCE ON SCREEN
Emilia Jones – “Both Sides Now” by CODA (Apple) written by Joni Mitchell.
MUSICAL DOCUMENTARY / SPECIAL PROGRAM
THE SPARKS BROTHERS (Focus Features) – Produced by George Hencken, Nira Park, Laura Richardson. Directed by Edgar Wright
MUSICAL, BIOPIC or MUSICAL THEME FILM
RESPECT (MGM) – Produced by Sue Baden-Powell, Jason Cloth, Aaron L. Gilbert, Jennifer Hudson, Liesl Tommy. Directed by Liesl Tommy.
MUSIC SUPERVISION – FILM
Tracy McKnight – FLAG DAY (MGM)
MUSIC SUPERVISION – TV SHOW / LIMITED SERIES
Tony Von Pervieux, Christa Miller – TED LASSO (Apple TV +)
MAIN TITLE – TV / LIMITED SERIES
WONDERFUL YEARS (ABC) – Roahn Hylton, Jacob Yoffee & Scotty Granger
SCORE – TV SHOW / LIMITED SERIES
SQUID GAME (Netflix) – Jung Jae-il
MAIN TITLE – TELEVISION (FOREIGN LANGUAGE)
WHO KILLED SARA (Mexico) – David Murillo R.
SCORE – DOCUMENTARY SERIES – TV / DIGITAL
COUNTDOWN: INSPIRATION4 MISSION TO SPACE (Netflix) – Thomas Caffey
SONG – LIMITED SERIES / TV SHOW
“Change” by WE THE PEOPLE (Netflix) – Written by HER, Maxx Moore, David Harris, Ronald Colson and Jeff Gitelman. Performed by ELLE
SCORE – VIDEO GAME
RATCHET & CLANK: RIFT APART – Mark Mothersbaugh, Wataru Hokoyama
SONG – VIDEO GAME
“Burn It All Down” by LEAGUE OF LEGENDS – Written by Riot Music Team and Alex Seaver of Mako; Realized by PVRIS
SONG / SCORE – MOBILE VIDEO GAME
ARENA OF VALOR 4.0 (Tencent and Garena) – Written by Yang Lee. Performed by the Budapest Symphony Orchestra.
SONG – SHORT FILM
HEADNOISE “Headnoise” – Written by Tone, Ashley Jones and Matthew Wang.
SCORE – SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)
BLUSH – Joy Ngiaw (Apple)
SHEET MUSIC – SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)
FELLINI BEFORE – Dimitris Dodoras
SCORE – SHORT FILM (DOCUMENTARY)
AUDIBLE – Jackson Greenberg
SOUNDTRACK ALBUM
LAST NIGHT IN SOHO (Back Lot Music)
COMMERCIAL ADVERTISING SONG / SHEET MUSIC
“Everything I Do Gohn Be Funky (From Now On)” (NEW ORLEANS JAZZ & HERITAGE FOUNDATION – RISE AND SHINE) – Written by Allen Toussaint, arranged by Found Objects. Portrayed by Troy Andrews, Nadav Nirenberg, Julian Gosin, Roger Lewis, Chauncey Yearwood, Gabe Medd, Evan Margulies, Nora Nalepka, Morgan Price
LIVE CONCERT FOR VISUAL SUPPORT
BO BURNHAM: INTERIOR – Bo Burnham
SONG / SHEET MUSIC – TRAILER
Maya and the Three – “Maya and the Three Trailer” performed by Kali Uchis, written by Gustavo Santaolalla and Paul Williams
EDUCATIONAL / ENTERTAINMENT EXHIBITIONS OR HIKES IN THEMATIC PARKS
SIGNS OF LIFE (Griffith Observatory exhibit) – Dan Radlauer, Alan Ett, Scott Liggett
INDEPENDENT MUSICAL VIDEO
Abstract Mindstate (“A Wise Tale”) Written and performed by Abstract Mindstate. Directed by Neesin
