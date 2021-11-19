Bollywood dance workshop

November 19, 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Manoa Campus, Zoom Add to calendar

Sai Bhatawadekar, from the UH Manoa Center for South Asian Studies, invites you to learn Bollywood dance in his virtual workshop!

Ticket information
https://hawaii.zoom.us/j/97734942308 – 345243

Event sponsor
Manoa International Education Week Committee, Mānoa Campus

More information
808-956-2223, https://manoa.hawaii.edu/international/international_education_week/index.html