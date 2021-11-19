Watch Bryson DeChambeau hit a 520-yard (!) Bomb from the top of a casino

Bryson’s bombs only go further. @Report of the launderer

Bryson DeChambeau never really left. I mean, how could he?

It has been almost six weeks since we heard from the great man. Six weeks after DeChambeau reached the final eight of the Long Distance World Championships in Mesquite, Nevada, an effort as much for himself as for the sport he almost single-handedly supported. Six weeks since he left at sunset for the start of his “offseason” with a Ryder Cup victory in his back pocket and road dust for nearly 18 straight months of travel.

But even in his quiet moments, DeChambeau has a supernatural ability to cultivate our attention. Over the past six weeks, he has done so largely on Instagram, where he is a poster artist, sharer, and regular commentator. He’s posted shy ‘figure something out’ videos, quick photos of his speed training, and even a deep dive into his pilot prototype and new 3D printed irons.

“He was so much happier”: how Bryson DeChambeau found joy and acceptance in a long drive Through:

James colgan





Yes, it’s been an “offseason” for Bryson, but in the wild world of the flat cap, the music never really stops.

Thursday afternoon, DeChambeau turned up the volume a little louder. The change could be heard at 2 p.m. ET, when Bleacher Report posted a video showing the tall man swinging his driver off the roof of a skyscraper in Las Vegas, ostensibly attempting to punch a giant print version of Brooks’ smiley face. Koepka.

The video was shared as a preamble to The Match, which returns to its inaugural date on the Friday after Thanksgiving for another high-profile fight. This time around, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods have given way to a new generation of golf stars: Bryson and Brooks (although Phil will still be present in this year’s iteration from the broadcast booth).

In the video, the 2020 US Open champion faces a particularly Brysonian task 521 meters from the roof of the Wynn Hotel. The target, which sits about 650 feet below the Wynn Golf Club (the site of next week’s game), is stretched out on a fairway.

Now, it doesn’t take a major in physics to figure out that the ball travels farther when thrown from a target several hundred feet in the air, or that the desert elevation of nearly 2,000 feet also helps. . But still, the visual is quite spectacular: a man, a hitting mat, a driver and a few golf balls.

Bryson struggles at first, hitting a few near Koepka’s ornate target, but not just anything to the target itself.

“Wait guys, I’m still comfortable,” he said.

After a few short first hokey shots, DeChambeau locks in, exhilarating as he crushes bullets closer to the target.

Finally, he hits one on the perfect line and… hits his ball more the target, sending it rolling down the fairway beyond.

It’s all a fitting look for The Match, which has grown more and more in favor of the show over the years since it first aired in Vegas. You can check out the full video below; and if you’re looking to tune in to the action, you can find it Friday, November 26 at 4 p.m. ET on TNT.