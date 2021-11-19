Entertainment
Watch Bryson DeChambeau hit a 520-yard (!) Bomb from the top of a casino
@Report of the launderer
Bryson DeChambeau never really left. I mean, how could he?
It has been almost six weeks since we heard from the great man. Six weeks after DeChambeau reached the final eight of the Long Distance World Championships in Mesquite, Nevada, an effort as much for himself as for the sport he almost single-handedly supported. Six weeks since he left at sunset for the start of his “offseason” with a Ryder Cup victory in his back pocket and road dust for nearly 18 straight months of travel.
But even in his quiet moments, DeChambeau has a supernatural ability to cultivate our attention. Over the past six weeks, he has done so largely on Instagram, where he is a poster artist, sharer, and regular commentator. He’s posted shy ‘figure something out’ videos, quick photos of his speed training, and even a deep dive into his pilot prototype and new 3D printed irons.
Yes, it’s been an “offseason” for Bryson, but in the wild world of the flat cap, the music never really stops.
Thursday afternoon, DeChambeau turned up the volume a little louder. The change could be heard at 2 p.m. ET, when Bleacher Report posted a video showing the tall man swinging his driver off the roof of a skyscraper in Las Vegas, ostensibly attempting to punch a giant print version of Brooks’ smiley face. Koepka.
The video was shared as a preamble to The Match, which returns to its inaugural date on the Friday after Thanksgiving for another high-profile fight. This time around, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods have given way to a new generation of golf stars: Bryson and Brooks (although Phil will still be present in this year’s iteration from the broadcast booth).
In the video, the 2020 US Open champion faces a particularly Brysonian task 521 meters from the roof of the Wynn Hotel. The target, which sits about 650 feet below the Wynn Golf Club (the site of next week’s game), is stretched out on a fairway.
Now, it doesn’t take a major in physics to figure out that the ball travels farther when thrown from a target several hundred feet in the air, or that the desert elevation of nearly 2,000 feet also helps. . But still, the visual is quite spectacular: a man, a hitting mat, a driver and a few golf balls.
Bryson struggles at first, hitting a few near Koepka’s ornate target, but not just anything to the target itself.
“Wait guys, I’m still comfortable,” he said.
After a few short first hokey shots, DeChambeau locks in, exhilarating as he crushes bullets closer to the target.
Finally, he hits one on the perfect line and… hits his ball more the target, sending it rolling down the fairway beyond.
It’s all a fitting look for The Match, which has grown more and more in favor of the show over the years since it first aired in Vegas. You can check out the full video below; and if you’re looking to tune in to the action, you can find it Friday, November 26 at 4 p.m. ET on TNT.
Sources
2/ https://golf.com/news/bryson-dechambeau-500-yard-drive-casino-wynn/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]