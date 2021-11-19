Remembering a legend: iconic Egyptian actor Ahmed Zaki

CAIRO – November 18, 2021: Iconic Egyptian actor Ahmed Zaki was born on November 18, 1949.

Zaki died of lung cancer on March 27, 2005.

Zaki is considered one of the most prominent actors in the history of Egyptian cinema. He was born in Zagazig as the only son of his family.

His father died when he was young, and when his mother remarried, he was raised by his grandfather.

During his school years, his principal encouraged him to work on his acting talent after Zaki put on a dazzling performance in one of the school’s productions.

This production saw the participation of many artists from Cairo, and he was advised to join the High Theater Institute, from which he graduated in 1973. After graduating from his class for the first time, he worked in numerous plays. commercially successful, including: “Madraset El- Mochaghbeen” (School of Evil), “Awladna Fi London” (Our Children Are in London), “El-Eyal Kebret” (The Children Have Grown Up), “Hello, Shalaby “and” Al-Qahera fi Alf A’aam “(Cairo in 1000 years).

Many of his films are considered to be stepping stones in his acting career, such as: “Ahlam Hend we Kamilia” (The dreams of Hend and Kamilia), “Oyoon La Tanam” (Eyes that do not sleep), “El -Baree ”(The Innocent),“ El-Hob Fawk Hadabet Al-Haram ”(Love at the top of the pyramid) and“ Ard El-Khouf ”(The land of fear).

In his efforts to reflect the values ​​and identity of Egyptian society, Zaki perfectly portrayed lower and middle class society in roles such as the guard in “El-Beh El-Bawab” (The Gentle Guard). He also played the role of a simple photographer in “Edhak El-Sora Tetlaa ‘Helwa” (Smile, the image will come out well), and the role of the driver in “Sawaq El-Hanem” (The Lady’s Driver).

Six of his films are ranked among the top 100 Egyptian films based on a selection from several Egyptian critics.

Zaki also featured several of the most valuable biographical films, such as the biography of Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser, “Nasser 65”, and the biography of Egyptian President Anwar Al Sadat, “Ayam El-Sadat”.

He also portrayed the prominent Egyptian author Taha Hussein in the series “Al Ayam” (Days). Zaki’s last film was a portrayal of Egyptian singer Abdel Halim Hafez in a biographical film titled “Halim” released in 2005.



The legend Ahmed Zaki – photo compiled

Zaki brilliantly portrayed historical figures, and this led most viewers to think their souls were instilled in Zaki’s soul.

Moreover, many of his colleagues, and the actors who followed him, admitted that they were inspired by his authentic performances and that they considered him one of the greatest actors in the history of Egyptian cinema.

“To the dear soul of the great artist Ahmed Zaki, I dedicate to you my performance in the soap opera ‘Wahet El-Groub’. May God grant peace to your soul, you will always be an acting pedagogue,” said a vocal note from the famous Egyptian actor Khaled Nabawy previously on his Twitter account.

Famous screenwriter Wahid Hamed said that Zaki was distinguished and highly dedicated to his work to the point that it caused him major problems in his personal life.

He added that Egyptian cinema is full of stars who are no less talented than Zaki, but what makes Zaki different is that he used his talent to master his craft and paid attention to every detail. of his acting career.

Hamed said they have shared a deep friendship since the mid-1970s and that he knows Zaki as the person behind the actor.

Zaki’s power as an actor also lies in the fact that he was one of the first darker-skinned actors to grace Egyptian screens, defying a barrier of unspoken color that previously existed.

He paved the way for other unconventional actors to realize that they too have their place on the movie screen.

Through its doodle, Google celebrated on November 18, 2020 the 71st anniversary of the birth of the Emperor of Egyptian cinema.

During his career, Zaki has presented more than 60 films.

The late artist Ahmed Zaki was considered the third most popular actor in the list of the 100 best Egyptian films in 1996, as the list included 6 of his films.

Zaki has won several awards and honors at numerous festivals, including the Alexandria Festival in 1989 and the Cairo Film Festival in 1990.