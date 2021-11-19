Entertainment
Hollywood Sign undergoes cleaning and restoration ahead of 100th anniversary – CBS Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) The iconic Hollywood Sign gets a makeover for its 100th anniversary.
The Hollywood Sign Trust, the nonprofit responsible for maintaining the sign, has announced that it has completed the first stage of restoration work before the 2023 anniversary.
The association is working to restore the sign to its original state, obtained during its reconstruction in 1978.
The first phase, which began Oct. 15, involved cleaning up the eroded soil buildup and removing construction debris, bushes and other material within five feet of the base of the panels.
The last time dirt was cleaned from the base of the sign was before a major renovation and painting in 2012. Earth accumulates at the base of some letters more than others, resulting in a buildup of dirt and rust, said Administrator Brian Lane.
While restoration efforts were underway, crews discovered the names and handprints of some of the 1978 Reconstruction Team workers in the foundation.
Crews also found remains of a lean-to system that was used to maintain the original 1923 Hollywoodland sign.
The trust funded the cleanup project and worked with the Department of Recreation and Parks.
