Bollywood Inspired Top Haircut Trends Of 2021





Bollywood Inspired Haircut Trends Of 2021 Photo credit: Instagram A new haircut can change your whole look and can add the perfect touch of glam. Whether you are planning to cut your long braids or just planning to get the trendy curtain bangs, the decision is never easy and some haircut inspiration can come in handy. Who better to turn to than your favorite Bollywood stars? Check out these top haircut trends of 2021. From Deepika Padukone’s tousled bob to Janhvi Kapoor’s gorgeous layered hair, celebrities have given us major hair inspiration. While some do not hesitate to take risks, others prefer to stick to classic styles. If you’re looking for ideas for a change of look, here’s a list for you: The beautiful square of Deepika Padukone Deepika has had a pretty incredible hair transformation. From mid-length mane to shorter styles like a long bob and blunt bob, the leggy girl can nail any look. Known for her caramel highlights, the diva has now opted for a textured bob with honey-brown silver pieces. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Textured Hair After giving birth to her second child in February this year, Kareena had her hair cut by celebrity hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori. The actress chose Balayage with textured layers up to the shoulders. This one is perfect for those who are afraid to go for a short haircut. The long layers of Janhvi Kapoor For those with long hair who don’t want to go for a short haircut, this one is the best choice. Adding bangs like Janhvi can add volume and make your facial features stand out. Talk to your stylist before choosing bangs and pick the one that compliments your face shape. Shilpa Shetty’s long bangs Curtain bangs with layers are one of the trending looks of this year. Getting curtain bangs that frame the face can make any look stand out. The best part is that it’s super versatile and suitable for almost anyone. The beautiful square of Anushka Sharma Anushka welcomed her first child with her husband Virat Kohli earlier this year. After becoming a mother, the actress adopts looks that are both simple and chic. Not only her clothing choices, Anushka’s hairstyles are also simple and elegant. This blunt bob is manageable and will always make you look polished. Which haircut do you like the most? Let us know @TimesNow.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/life-style/article/from-kareena-kapoor-to-deepika-padukone-top-bollywood-haircut-trends-of/833330 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

