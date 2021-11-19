Wood Partners’ Alta Ink debuts in East Hollywood





ANGELS, November 18, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Wood Partners, a national leader in multi-family real estate development, today announced the grand opening of its all-new luxury residential community in East Hollywood: Alta ink. Located at 5750 Hollywood Boulevard, Alta ink comprises 161 boutique style residences, offering one and two bedroom floor plans, including two story living / working townhouse units. The captivating architecture is hard to miss, with a facade that evokes the image of a film projector in a dark theater, casting its glow down Hollywood Boulevard towards the legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame. With equipment designed to meet the needs of the most demanding residents, Alta ink is designed with a nod to the history of the city. “Alta ink reflects the next generation of Hollywood life, bringing something truly special to the region, ”said Joe gambill, Managing Director of Wood Partners. “Wood Partners has been very deliberate in our growth strategy by Angels and through Southern california. We have developed some of the city’s most notable residences, including Hollywood top, The Fifty Five Fifty and 8e & Hope Street. With Alta ink, we are establishing an iconic new property just blocks from the heart of the entertainment capital of the world. ” Alta Ink’s Apartment houses come in a light or dark color scheme, paying homage to the black and white beginnings of Hollywood films. Residents can choose between homes with bright, dazzling cabinetry with matching white marble backsplashes, or opt for black finishes that provide a softer yet sophisticated vibe. All apartments have floor-to-ceiling windows and some units have a private balcony. Nestled in growth East Hollywood district, Alta ink is surrounded by cozy Thai restaurants and cocktail bars, as well as daily amenities such as grocery stores and cafes, all located within walking distance. The Fern Dell Nature Trail is also a short drive away, providing easy access to the walking and hiking trails that lead to the Griffith Observatory. Residents can easily access the LA subway located just two blocks east at the corner of Western Ave. and Hollywood Blvd. Alta ink is also located just two blocks from the 101, allowing easy access to downtown freeways and other LA metro areas. The property is also located near many production studios and the headquarters of major entertainment companies including Netflix, Viacom and Paramount. Alta ink will also include an intimate Heavenly Deck with stunning views of the Hollywood Hills, with a dining deck including a BBQ deck and lounge seating. The property also includes a fitness center with yoga studio and a garden with furnished terrace. The property’s unique lounge space is the perfect place for creative reflection and relaxation for working professionals or those just looking to disconnect. Besides, Alta ink houses a library and conference room. Alta ink is managed by Wood Residential. Ready for your close-up? Visit www.altainkla.com for more information or to submit a rental request. About Wood Partners

Wood Partnersis a national leader in the development, construction and management of multi-family communities through United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of 90,000 multi-family dwellings with a combined capitalization of $ 17 billion. The company currently owns 70 properties across United States representing more than 20,000 households. Based at Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 22 major markets in 15 states nationwide. The company also operates Residential Wood, an award-winning full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For two consecutive years, Wood Residential has been ranked # 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA Power Rankings (Division III). For more information visit woodpartners.com. CONTACT: Nick fischer, [email protected] SOURCE Wood Partners

