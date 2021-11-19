Solving the problem of globalization of entertainment with AI and ML – TechCrunch

The recent controversy surrounding the translation errors found in the hit Netflix Squid Game and other films highlights the challenges of technology when publishing content that connects languages ​​and cultures internationally.

Every year, in the global media and entertainment industry, tens of thousands of movies and TV episodes broadcast on hundreds of streaming platforms are shown in the hope of finding audiences among 7.2 billion people. living in nearly 200 countries. No audience is fluent in the over 7,000 recognized languages. If the goal is to distribute the content internationally, subtitles and audio dubbing must be prepared for worldwide distribution.

Known in the industry as localization, the creation of subtitles and dubbing has been, for decades, a human-centered process, where a person with a thorough understanding of another language sits in a room, reads a transcript of the dialogue on the screen, watches the original language content (if available) and translates it into a dubbing script audio. It is not uncommon for this step to take several weeks per language from start to finish.

Once the translations are finished, the script is then interpreted by actors who do everything they can to match the action and the movements of the lips as closely as possible. Audio dubs follow the final cut dialogue, then subtitles are generated from each audio dub. Any compromise made in the linguistic translation can then be the subject of an additional compromise in the production of the subtitles. It is easy to see where translation errors or changes in a story may occur.

The most conscientious localization process includes a certain level of cultural awareness because some words, actions or contexts are not universally translatable. To this end, the director of the Oscar-winning film Parasite 2019, Bong Joon-ho, sent detailed notes to his translation team before they start working. Bang and others pointed out that time limitations, space available on the screen for captions and the need for cultural understanding further complicate the process. Yet, when done right, they contribute to a higher level of movie enjoyment.

The exponential growth of distribution platforms and the increasing and continuous flow of new content are pushing those involved in the localization process to seek new ways to speed up production and increase the accuracy of translations. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are long-awaited answers to this problem, but none have reached the point of replacing the human localization component. The directors of titles like Squid Game or Parasite are not yet ready to take the plunge. Here’s why.

Culture matters

First, the literal translation is unable to capture 100% of the linguistic, cultural or contextual nuances of the stories included in the script, inflection or action. AI companies themselves admit these limitations, generally referring to automated translations as more like dictionaries than translators, and remind us that computers cannot do what we teach them while stating that they lack understanding.

For example, the English title of the first episode of “Squid Game” is Red light, green light. This refers to the name of the children’s game played in the first episode. The original Korean title is (“Mugunghwa Kkoch-I Pideon Nal”), which translates directly to The Day Mugunghwa Bloomed, which has nothing to do with the game they’re playing.

In Korean culture, the title symbolizes a new beginning, which is the promise of the protagonists of the game to the winner. Red Light, Green Light is tied to the episode, but it lacks the broader cultural reference to a promised new beginning for the unlucky, an important theme of the series. Some may believe that naming the episode after the game played because the cultural metaphor of the original title is unknown to the translators might not be a big deal, but it is.

How can we hope to train machines to recognize these differences and apply them autonomously when humans don’t relate and apply them themselves?

Knowing versus knowing

It is one thing for a computer to translate Korean into English. It is quite another for him to have knowledge about the differences in relationships like that of Squid Game – between immigrants and natives, strangers and family members, employees and bosses – and about the impact of these relationships on history. Programming cultural understanding and emotional recognition in AI is difficult enough, especially if those emotions are displayed without words, like a look on someone’s face. Even then, it’s hard to predict an emotional facial response that can change with culture.

AI is still a work in progress when it comes to explainability, interpretability, and algorithmic bias. The idea that machines self-train is far-fetched given the industry’s stance on the execution of AI / ML. For a creative industry rich in content like media and entertainment, context is everything; there’s the expression of context by content creators, and then there’s the audience’s perception of it.

Also, when it comes to global distribution, context equals culture. Digital nirvana is achieved when a system can orchestrate and predict audio, video and text in addition to the multiple layers of cultural nuance that are in play at any level of image, scene, theme and gender. Basically, it all starts with good quality training data, taking a data-centric approach versus a model-centric approach.

Recent reports report that Facebook catches only 3% to 5% of problematic content on its platform. Even with millions of dollars available for development, programming AI to understand context and intent is very difficult to do. Fully autonomous translation solutions are still a long way off, but that doesn’t mean AI / ML can’t reduce the workload today. It can.

Through analysis of millions of movies and TV shows combined with the cultural knowledge of individuals from nearly 200 countries, a two-step human and AI / ML process can provide the detailed information needed to identify the content that any. country or any culture may find it objectionable. In culturalization, this cultural roadmap is then used in the localization process to ensure the continuity of the story, avoid cultural missteps, and achieve global age classes, reducing post time and costs. -production without regulatory risk.

Today’s audiences have more content choices than ever before. Winning in the global market means that content creators need to pay more attention to their audiences, not only at home but in international markets.

The fastest path to success for content creators and streaming platforms is to work with companies that understand local audiences and what matters to them so their content doesn’t get lost in translation.