Bollywood actress Preity Zinta becomes mother of twins through surrogacy

Web office

Preity Zinta, the “Dimple Girl” of Bollywood became a mother of twins through surrogacy.

The actress married longtime boyfriend Gene Goodenough in February 2016. They had been in a relationship for many years.

Lately, Preity Zinta shared a photo with her husband on social media and told fans that she has become a mother of twins.

According to the actress, she named her daughter “Jia” and her son “Jay”.

The actress also confirmed in the post that she had not given birth to the twins. Preity Zinta made sure to thank the surrogate.

The actress has revealed that she has resorted to the process of ‘surrogacy’ for the birth of children.

Here is the caption of Preity Zinta’s heartwarming message: “Hello everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are thrilled and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough to our family.

We are very excited about this new phase in our life. Many thanks to the doctors, nurses and our surrogate mother for being a part of this amazing journey. Lots of love and light – Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia.