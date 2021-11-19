‘Red Notice’ director opens up about sequel prospects and on-set safety – The Hollywood Reporter

Rawson Marshall Thurber has stacks of fortune books in his office, even after moving into his historic Hollywood home almost a year ago. But what else can you expect when your movie is shut down due to the pandemic and then picks up months later – leaving you to revive production during lockdown across the country in Atlanta? This is the story behind Red Notice, the action comedy starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds that started a fierce bidding war that was won by Universal, who then unloaded it when the price got too high.

Now, after a perilous trip to the screen, it’s been named Netflix’s most expensive movie ever, a price tag that would easily be north of $ 250 million, if not nearly $ 300 million. That’s quite a jump for USC production program alumnus Peter Stark, whose first film was the $ 19 million studio comedy. Dodgeball, an unexpected blow that led to We are the Millers, Central Intelligence and Skyscraper – the latter two cementing a relationship with Johnson. Regardless of the opening weekend box office, Thurber is eager to take a break from his wife, Sarah, whom he met when she was an assistant to Warner Bros. and that he came to present an adaptation of the fantasy comic. Elfquest. “The movie was never shot, but I got married and had three children,” he says. “I’m much happier that way. “

Thurber – a baseball fan who threw the first pitch this year in a game for the San Francisco Giants, his home team – spoke with THR on the costs of COVID-19, its great bidding war, and the future of guns in the movies.

How does it feel to have made Netflix’s most expensive movie?

It makes no difference to me whether it is the most expensive or the cheapest. If I make a movie with a million dollar budget or a $ 100 million budget, I sweat the same amount. Because every time someone puts money into art, they expect success. So every time you get on the plate you are 0 for 0.

The costs of talent alone were enormous.

The number above the line is very, very high. When you make a Impossible mission, let’s say you have a Tom Cruise one. We have three Tom Cruises in this movie.

There was a frenzy for this package when it hit town. For those of us who will never have a clue what it’s like to pitch a project with Johnson, Reynolds, Gadot attached, can you describe the maelstrom of auction war?

When we got out, it was just Dwayne. Gal and Ryan were in my location but not tied up. It’s really exciting. When you go out for the first time, you are super nervous. You don’t know if someone is going to bid. We took Red Notice on 11 places and received 11 offers. This has never happened to me before. It quickly became a serious knife fight for the idea. There’s really no downside, but what you don’t realize when you’re in a competitive situation like this is that most of the time you know all the buyers. You can only go to prom with one, so you have to break hearts.

Tell me about your closure.

Everyone was fired, it was a case of force majeure. I didn’t know if we were coming back. No one did. When it was decided that we would come back, we had to find the logistics to shoot a film of this magnitude, in complete safety. There was no vaccine and a lot of misinformation [about] how to ensure the safety of people. We had to invent the process. Then there was the creation.

What is one of the things that you had to change or do differently?

There was a masked ball streak that was supposed to have 300 extras as Dwayne and Gal danced together. We weren’t allowed to have that many people together, so the actors wore N95 masks under their masquerade masks. And we had to film it in layers, in plates, and put these pieces together. That is why the budget has increased. We started the movie with 400 visual effects shots – it wasn’t a visual effects movie at all – and we ended up with around 1,500.

(Left) Thurber is one of the few filmmakers for whom Red Digital Cinema has built a fully custom Monster 8k camera (left). “It’s a very rare thing – David Fincher, Michael Bay, Zack Snyder and me,” says Thurber. (Right) “I wrote the entire 28-page pitch and brought it with me to the rooms I was presenting,” Thurber said of Red notice.

You had three great personalities. How did you make sure they all play in the same movie?

That’s all a director’s job: tone and balance, to make sure the actors are in the same movie. I start to realize when I start to write the script. That’s when I put my thoughts together on tone and rhythm, which is within limits, outside limits. Because I wrote it and the actors read it, they know what I want to do. Then we talk about it before the meter turns. That doesn’t mean I wrote a perfect draft and there aren’t any notes, but it’s about having these discussions openly. My work is the arbiter of tone.

Your big break was writing and directing Dodgeball. Do you think this is a movie that could be made today, given the studios’ current business models?

It was a $ 19 million movie, not a lot for a studio movie. I wonder if the margins are still there. They don’t make little things anymore which is a real shame because you take a flyer on something like Police academy, and he ends up paying for Ishtar. The hangover cost very little, and it became a billion dollar franchise.

There has been a lot of talk about gun safety since the Rust the tragedy. Where do you fall in the spectrum of real weapons on the set?

The level of safety precautions and procedures that we have for firearms on the set are many and varied. For something like this to happen, you would have had to ignore half a dozen security protocols. So I don’t understand how this could have happened. Serious injuries from a gun are so, so rare. That said, there is a lot of room for reconsideration when it comes to these protocols. The baseline should use aftershocks and airsofts and do gunshots and muzzle flashes with visual effects. And if you want to use real guns with half rounds or quarter rounds, and if there are any creative arguments for it, we should consider making it a bigger deal than it is. is actually. Have special waivers just like you have a nude rider. This is a place we are going to head to.

You still look like you’re fucked up. There are a lot of people who want to know: what is your production training regimen?

First of all, I don’t think there are a lot of people wanting to know, and I think that’s a wrong premise for a question. But since you asked: it’s really, really hard to maintain a level of fitness when you’re making a movie. The hours are so long, and you are always so tired. So when I shoot a movie, I am strict about my diet. This is the most important thing.

Have you seen your arms? Very few directors have arms like this.

It is misleading. It’s a very tight shirt.

Let’s go over the potential sequels for your movies. Dodge ball 2?

Never say never, but I think I said everything I had to say about adults hitting themselves with rubber bullets in one movie.

Central Intelligence 2?

We had an idea, but when Kevin and Dwayne went to do Jumanji, that itch has been scratched for most of the people.

The mysteries of Pittsburgh? Maybe this time in Philadelphia?

Ha. I do not think so.

Red Notice?

(Pause.) I think that’s a real possibility.

I heard two and three would shoot back to back.

If we were to do a sequel, the only responsible thing would be to do two and three back to back. It’s such a big production, and if you can edit it once, it will be better for everyone. Including for my sanity.

Bound copies of Thurber’s scenarios

