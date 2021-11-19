Bad Luck Banging Or Loony Porn Review: A Dense Satire of the COVID Era

Katia Pascariu in Bad Luck Banging Or Loony Porn Photo: Magnolia Pictures

As if to announce that this is not one of those arid intellectual exercises where we debate obscenity but never show us the goods, Bad Luck Banging Or Loony Porn opens on his main character in the act. It’s a shy Latin term for fuck, the deployment of which here is indicative of the content and overall tone of this Berlin-winning, playful stirprop work by Romanian writer-director Radu Jude (I don’t care if we go down in history as barbarians, Well done!). The film revolves around Emi Cilibiu (Katia Pascariu), a history teacher at a posh high school in Bucharest whose husband downloads the (fairly self-explanatory) sex tape seen at the start of the film on what he thinks is a private website. of fetishism.

It’s a naïve attitude when it comes to the internet, of course, and by the time our story begins, everyone at Emis, students, administrators, parents has seen what she and her husband are doing in bed. After his cheeky introductory streak, bad luck banging divides her story into three parts: One Way Street, in which Emi walks around Bucharest during the COVID era preparing for the meeting that will decide her professional fate; A Short Dictionary Of Anecdotes, Signs, And Wonders, a slide show from A to Z that manages to ruin both books and Christmas; and Praxis And Innuendos (Sitcom), in which Jude settles into the exact intellectualization avoided in pornographic overture.

In its three chapters, bad luck banging The garish and the sinister, the frivolous and the austere, the communist past of Romania and its capitalist present are juxtaposed. As Emi scrambles around town to shop in the opening, the town around him is loud, clingy, and combative. The camera drags behind like a distracted child, stopping to observe weeds growing on a particularly obnoxious sidewalk or billboard. Throughout, the din is deafening: the chirping of the slot machines, the drivers shouting at each other, the squeaky music is played over the speakers of the supermarkets.

The word that comes to mind when observing this cheap plastic chaos is obscene, a concept that will become a topic of discussion later in the film. But first, we stop for Judes’ impassive glossary of everything from blonde jokes to the life of former dictator Nicolae Ceauescu, looking back on history with the yellowish eye of someone who defines children. like their parents’ political prisoners. Gallows humor is fun at first, but when we say AZ we really mean A through Z. And with enough repetition, the joker happy aspect of the exercise starts to wear off, bringing on another word in mind.

The finale, in which Emi defends herself against a set of parents representing different segments of Romanian society, suffers from a similar problem. Jude films their extended exchange like a sitcom, zooming in on the characters’ faces when they say something particularly offensive in a spoof of mock documentaries like Office. Wacky sound effects are used for similar purposes, and the whole thing is shot under opposing red and green lights, increasing both the absurdity and ugliness of the situation.

It becomes evident after a while that Emi is truly being put on trial for her opinions, by parents who don’t appreciate her teaching their children the true history of Romania rather than a heartwarming, sanitized version. The parallels with American parents shouting about Critical Race Theory are obvious, and it is striking how similar the problems of Facebook’s conspiracy theories and COVID denial are in both countries. Anti-Roma prejudices are more apparent in Romania than in the United States, but the speed at which the conversation escalates into anti-Semitism is uncomfortably relevant across cultures.

That being said, the visual tricks only make characters reading pedagogy articles from their phones interesting. Judes’ fundamental point seems to be that sex between consenting adults is less offensive than the depraved excesses of late capitalism. But by throwing COVID, the media, Nazi apologists, the nature of perception, and a dozen more themes into the mix, it ends up clouding even that idea of ​​a late night dorm in the dorm. To be fair, the film announces its intention to be far too soon, posing a pink Barbie and playful music to a quote from the Mahbhrata on the world being a decrepit chasm of reptiles. But while Jude manages to mock the chaos of contemporary political discourse, bad luck banging addresses too many issues to make a consistent statement on any one.