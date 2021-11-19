best high school football players week 10





From great playoff performances to playing for pride, Week 10 was packed with fun. The Daily News features its players of the week in week 10 of the high school football season. Offensive Oscar Clark, Nipmuc This senior quarterback ran 10 times for 88 yards and two touchdowns and also completed 6 of 10 passes for 83 yards to push the visiting Warriors past Abby Kelley, 35-0. Mack Gulla, Franklin Gulla sliced ​​through Methuen’s defense for 124 yards on 20 carries (6.2 yards / carries) and two touchdowns in a 24-7 Division 1 quarterfinal victory. Thomas Hirsh, AMSA Hirsh ran for 74 yards and three touchdowns for Maynard / AMSA (6-4) in a narrow 41-39 loss to Leicester (5-5). TJ Kiley, Holliston Kiley was 10 for 15 for 135 passing yards and two touchdowns as host Holliston (5-5) edged out non-league foe Framingham (3-7) by a score of 24-12. Vote:For the offensive high school football player of the week Tyler Lane, Milford The senior running back carried 27 times for 150 yards and a pair of second-half touchdowns as the Scarlet Hawks beat Natick, 21-7, in a Division 2 quarterfinal game. Nolan OBrien and Riley OConnell, Lincoln-Sudbury This prolific WR / QB combo saw the Warriors’ 15-game winning streak end in a 27-23 Division 2 quarterfinal loss at Marshfield, but their efforts cannot be underestimated. OBrien caught two passes from OConnell TD (70 and 24 yards) and OConnell ran for 3 yards in the loss. Defensive Cam Burdick, Blackstone Valley Technician Burdick had nine tackles, including two for losses, in the surprise eight-seeded Beavers victory 28-14 over Stoneham (9-1) in the Division 6 quarterfinals at Melrose. Owen Keenan, Assabet This junior sealed a 28-22 win over Bay Path with an interception on his own 35, as host Aztecs (5-4) knocked out the Minutemen (4-6) in the quarterfinals of the State Vocational Division. Large School. Keenan also ran for two touchdowns in the second half. Vote:For DEF / ST High School Football Player of the Week Cooper Olson, Holliston Olson had seven tackles, including one sack, in defense as host Holliston (5-5) edged out non-league foe Framingham, 24-12. Olson, a junior, also ran for 88 rushing yards and a touchdown. Tommy Cassell is a senior multimedia reporter for the Daily News. He can be contacted at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @ tommycassell44.

