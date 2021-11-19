A Bollywood thriller shot entirely on OnePlus 9 Pro 5G – here are the details





On the release of OnePlus 9 Pro, our reviewer said, “The biggest upgrade to the OnePlus 9 Pro is in the camera department. The company puts a heavy emphasis on photography here, which is why includes a partnership with legendary Hasselblad camera brand to improve the way colors are processed. “ So we’re not really surprised that a Bollywood action thriller was shot entirely on OnePlus 9 Pro 5G. Well-known filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane’s OnePlus and Andolan Production, along with Big Bad Wolf Studios and Odd and Even Productions, have come up with a film called 2024. The 60-minute action thriller is designed entirely using the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G. “With the feature film being shot entirely on our flagship OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, we are delighted to showcase the exceptional camera quality of our flagship devices which deliver more accurate colors and superior picture quality to users,” Navnit Nakra, CEO of India and Head of Region of India, told OnePlus India during the announcement function. Light projection on the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G camera (Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri) The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G uses four cameras: a 48MP wide, an ultra-wide 50MP, an 8MP 3.3x telephoto lens, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. It also has a single 16MP selfie lens. The main camera uses a Sony IMX789 sensor which was produced in collaboration with Sony. The 50MP ultra-wide camera uses a Sony IMX766 sensor. The 8MP telephoto lens can take photos with up to 3x optical zoom. OnePlus 9 Pro offers 8K video at 30 fps and 4K video at 120 fps. OnePlus also benefits from color adjustment assistance from camera specialist Hasselblad. This results in cooler, more naturalistic tones, which rival anything that comes from the Apple stable. OnePlus 9 Pro 5G brings more accurate and natural colors to the camera experience. “Shot on OnePlus” has been one of the most successful photography and videography initiatives we have undertaken. And he continues to hold a very special place in the heart of our community, said Nakra. He added: “We hope this will also inspire our community to push their own creative limits enabled by their OnePlus devices.” 2024 offers a dystopian vision Vikramaditya Motwane is a director known for his daring and thought-provoking content. He was the screenwriter of Dev D, a mind-blowing black comedy. His directorial debut Oudan was no less interesting. He followed it with period romance Lootera. His next Trap was in his angry zone again. It was a survival drama. He is also the creator of Netflix’s first Indian series Sacred games. His last film was AK vs. AK, and it pitted real-life AKs — Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap — against each other in a film that was surreal because it used reality to tell fiction. True to his line, 2024 is the story of four young people who grow up together in a Dharavi orphanage as they struggle to survive in a dystopian environment resulting from a mutating virus. The film merges the experiences we have lived during the pandemic. On 2024, Motwane said: “I am delighted to partner with OnePlus and help me create India’s first ‘Shot on OnePlus’ film. As a filmmaker I have always been interested in using the latest technology and this film is a story where the use of the new OnePlus device fits in perfectly. “ The film is a direct release on OTT and it will air from November 23 on Disney + Hotstar.

