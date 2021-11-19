Entertainment
Phoenix Bacanora Restaurant Makes Esquire’s Best New Restaurant List
An intimate one-room space serving mesquite-smoked Sonoran food, Bacanora has racked up local praise since the restaurant opened on Grand Avenue in February 2021.
Chef Rene Andrade, the former chef of Ghost Ranch, opened Bacanora, his first restaurant, in the historic building that once housed the Barrio Cafe Gran Reserva. With bright pink painted walls and a small menu built around dishes prepared on a rustic Sonoran grill, people took notice right away. I named the restaurant an “Instant Phoenix Classic” in one of my first songs as The Arizona Republic’s new food critic. And now a national lifestyle publication is taking note of it as well.
Esquire dropped its list of Best New Restaurants in America, 2021on November 18, which includes the Phoenix restaurant among 40 other notable locations from New York to Chicago.
To compile the list, Esquire employed four different writers who have traveled across the country and dined in hundreds of restaurants. fire and charcoal. “
Number 21 on the list, culinary writer Omar Mamoonde describes the unique Southwestern experience Bacanora offers.
“Take a bar seat near the kitchen and watch Sonora-born chef / owner Rene Andrade and his team play with literal fire as they command the flame from the massive custom-built grill,” he writes. At any given moment you’ll find the blackening of the elote, the warming of the homemade flour tortillas, the charring of the spatchcock chickens and the huge grilled rib-eye steaks, all on top of the searing mesquite. acids that help balance the menu. “
While the menu and space is tiny, the impact of this Phoenix restaurant is already proving to be massive.
Andradetell the Republiche plans to expand his offer over time, drawing inspiration from Nogales, Bavicora and the Sonora region.
“That’s the essence of this restaurant,” he said. “If you come to eat at my place, that’s what you’re going to eat. It’s the food I’ve cooked all my life and I’ve had a time opening a restaurant just to get other people to eat. enjoy too. “
Details: Bacanora, 1301 Grand Ave., Unit 1, Phoenix. 602-612-4018,bacanoraphx.com.
Contact food critic Andi Berlinata[email protected]or 602-444-8533. Follow her on facebook @andiberlin, Instagram @andiberlin or Twitter @andiberlin.
