Lamar Jackson missed another practice due to an illness unrelated to COVID (and Hollywood Brown doesn’t practice either)





The first release of the Bears injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Ravens made some cringe. So. Numerous. DNP. But when we get to that time of year, it feels like everyone is grappling with the injury virus. And when it comes to the Bears’ next opponent, they get it too. To start, ESPN Jamison Hensley reports quarterback Lamar Jackson missed back-to-back practice due to illness unrelated to COVID. This is the fourth practice this season that Jackson is absent due to illness. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman told reporters he thinks Jackson is feeling better. And for what it’s worth, Jackson hasn’t missed a game this year. Plus, he only missed two games as a pro, one of which was because the Ravens were already locked in the AFC seed. Nevertheless, it is to watch before the day of the match. Because, if we learned anything from watching last week’s Packers-Seahawks game, even the best quarterbacks are subject to the risk of rust that comes without a full training load. That’s not to say Jackson still can’t be dangerous. He is still very threatening. It’s just that recent evidence serves as a fair reminder of what could happen. It’s also worth keeping an eye out for the fact that neither of Jacksons’ top two receivers trained on Thursday either. Marquise Hollywood Brown sustained a thigh injury, while rookie Rashod Bateman was absent for undisclosed reasons. Like Jackson, Brown missed two days of training. A third failure could firmly put his status at stake on Sunday in question. Jackson still has targets like tight end Mark Andrews, who is a threat in the red zoneandbetween the 20’s. But not having potential playmakers outside the bounds of some things Baltimore can do in the air. As for the bears: #Bear Thursday injury report: pic.twitter.com/yeT1C9q9Yx – Chicago Bear (@BearsPR) November 18, 2021 Seeing safety Eddie Jackson (hamstring) come to practice (albeit with limitations) is an encouraging sign. Ditto for linebacker Alec Ogletree (ankle) and Damien Williams (knee), who were full participants on Thursday after facing limitations on Wednesday. Unfortunately, Akiem Hicks (ankle), Khalil Mack (foot) and Allen Robinson II (hamstrings) remain out of action. Hicks and Robinson may be treated with care and the team may be using DNP as maintenance days. After all, they are seasoned vets who know the ins and outs of their respective roles. But it’s still worrying to see them on the injury report as not training. Well, get a better idea of ​​their status as a potential player after the injury report fell on Friday.

