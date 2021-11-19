FIRST PERSON | I see Bollywood as a link with the house. He sees me as a bad guy lately | Radio-Canada News

This first-person column is the experience of Haroon Khalid immigrating from Pakistan to Toronto. For more information on CBC’s first-person stories, please visit the FAQ .

I was in third grade when I first heard my teacher Islamiyat at school say “All Hindus will go to hell”.

As a writer who has written extensively on the rights of religious minorities in Pakistan and explored the role education can play in demonizing these minorities, I am no longer surprised by the statement.

Many have emphasized the anti-Hindu bias in Pakistan’s current educational curriculum . Unfortunately, the situation on the other side of the border is not much better, with anti-Muslim discourse finds its place in the Indian education system .

But these are all points that I ignored when I was a child. I just remember finding the statement hard to believe.

So I raised my hand and asked innocently, “All Hindus? Even Amitabh Bachchan and Kishore Kumar?

Growing up in Lahore, Pakistan in the late 80s and 90s meant growing up with the Indian film industry.

At the time, Bachchan was the greatest Indian film actor at the time revered in India and Pakistan, while Kishore Kumar was a playback singer who sang for many Bachchan films.

Technically, Bollywood films were banned in Pakistan, but they were everywhere. You can rent the videotapes packed in brown envelopes. If you didn’t have a VCR, you can also rent one for the night.

Like most other Pakistanis at the time, I grew up with Bachchan and Kumar in my house. It was not India’s other unknown Hindu population, but rather the Hindu celebrities that I loved. I couldn’t imagine them going to hell, but my teacher didn’t agree.

– Yes, them too, she said.

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan stands next to a painting of himself during birthday celebrations in Bombay on October 13, 2003. Bachchan is an Indian film superstar whom Haroon Khalid grew up watching in Pakistan in the 80 years. (Reuters)

As an adult, my relationship today with the Indian film industry is more complicated especially now that I have immigrated to Canada.

I still love Indian movies a lot and can’t wait to see new releases. In fact, in some ways my relationship with Bollywood has grown stronger since my arrival in Canada. They become a way for me to connect with my childhood, my family and even Pakistan.

This connection deepened during lockdowns linked to COVID. My Friday evenings were and still are for Indian films. The sights and sounds of movies shot in Delhi, Mumbai or other Indian cities take me straight back to my home in Lahore, or remind me of Karachi and other small towns in Pakistan.

All of these characters are people I know or people I miss. They are not strangers, but family members, friends or people on the streets that I would interact with when I was in Pakistan.

The two countries, especially the northern states of India, share common languages ​​like Urdu and Punjabi, as well as a similar dress style and culture, in addition to a large Muslim population in each country. These films therefore dilute for me all the borders between India and Pakistan, and between Canada and Pakistan.

But in recent years, especially with the rise of Hindu nationalism in India , there was one peak hate crimes in the countryside. At the same time, there has been a move towards the incorporation of Hindu nationalist discourse into the film industry.

Several recent films have perpetuated images of the brainwashed terrorist (Victim) or the Muslim courtesan who intervenes between a married Hindu couple (Bajirao Mastani).

Police officers stand in front of a theater after the release of the Bollywood film “Padmaavat” in Kolkata, India on January 25, 2018. In this film, the Muslim antagonist is presented as a bloodthirsty villain who wants to steal the virtue of ‘a Hindi queen. (Rupak De Chowdhuri / Reuters)

Movies such as Padmaavat and Panipat reinforce these stereotypes of the Muslim barbarian and are difficult to watch. In both films, Muslim antagonists played by Hindu actors Ranveer Singh and ’90s megastar Sanjay Dutt are presented as bloodthirsty villains who want to steal the virtue of a Hindi queen or subjugate the Hindu masses.

It’s also heartbreaking to see some of my favorite childhood stars now playing their part in perpetuating these stories. Anupam Kher is a brilliant actor who was an integral part of the relatively centuries-old fabric of the Indian film industry of the 70s, 80s and 90s , and has played many Muslim roles that are not antagonistic in the past.

However, in recent years, Kher, a pundit from Kashmir, has aligned himself with the Hindu nationalist movement and criticized well-known Indian Muslim actors like Aamir Khan , who raised his voice against the rise of acts of violence and intolerance of the crowds under the supervision of the Modi government.

Indian actor Aamir Khan has spoken out against the rise of Islamophobia in the country.

Obviously, there are Bollywood films that are the exception. Ravine boy (about Indian Muslim rappers), Haider (a Bollywood adaptation of Hamlet), and Shahid (based on the life of a Muslim human rights activist) all have nuanced and remarkable representations of Muslims.

Community violence has a long and sad history in India and the dynamic between Pakistan and India will be forever complicated after partition in 1947.

But growing up in Pakistan, Bollywood challenged the stories about India that I heard all around me. It gave a glimpse of what it means to live in a secular country. Whether this image is a reflection of society or an aspiration does not matter. These films are an opportunity to question some of the assumptions Pakistanis grow up with.

I just wish the filmmakers would consider the implication of creating these anti-Muslim narratives rather than succumbing to nationalist sentiments.