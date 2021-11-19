Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer: 5 Questions, Theories To Consider

The new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer released on Tuesday, giving Spider-Man fans another look at the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe and Sony project. And there are a lot of questions about what he did and what he didn’t reveal.

The trailer, which you can see below, picks up where the first trailer left off. The first trailer showed Peter Parker asking Doctor Strange for help, seeking to cast a spell to make the world forget that Parker is Spider-Man. Doctor Strange agrees, but he apparently shattered the universe and allowed the multiverse to enter their world.

In the last trailer, we see the aftermath of the Doctor Stranges spell. Spider-Man villains from all ends of the universe are appearing in the world of Parkers. We see Green Goblin, Sandman and Doctor Ock (from the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man series), as well as Electro and Lizard (from the Andrew Garfield The Amazing Spider-Man film series).

The trailer is, clearly, all about the bad guys. And it ends with a cliffhanger, leaving fans with plenty of questions.

Who is the big bad?

The trailer features a host of villains Green Goblin, Sandman, Doctor Ock, Lizard, and Electro. But that doesn’t mean other villains won’t appear in the movie.

But who’s running this group of bad guys?

There’s a chance there isn’t a major villain. Spider-Man may need to take on all of these enemies and there will be a gauntlet-style battle royale. But you would expect there to be a leader in charge of enemies.

If Spider-Man’s villains are from the multiverse, what about the other Spider-Men?

This question is still on my mind after seeing the first two trailers. If the Spider-Man villains of the past float around in this movie, doesn’t that mean the older Spider-Man heroes will have to join the fight as well? What’s that quote about opposite and equal reactions? If Green Goblin comes to fight, shouldn’t Spider-Man from the Green Goblins universe join MCU Peter Parker in the fight? It seems likely. But we do not yet know if this is the case.

And yes, I am aware of the rumors surrounding the film. But until something is confirmed, I will question everything.

Where are the Avengers?

OKAY. So Doctor Strange is here, playing with the multiverse, opening portals for villains from other universes to enter the MCU version of Earth. So, wouldn’t that set off the alarm for the Avengers team? I understand that they would be making a few cameo appearances from MCU projects for the actual movie and not sharing them in the trailer. But still, it seems a little strange that it doesn’t sound the alarm bells across the world if villains from other universes invade our planet. It just seems a little strange to me.

What did the last quote from Doctor Stranges mean?

The trailer’s final quote is a cliffhanger. Doctor Strange, playing with the mystical arts, reveals that something big is happening and he doesn’t have the strength to stop it.

They are starting to come in and I can’t stop them.

Who are they? Who passed ? How do they get there? Is this a clue that more villains are jumping through a portal in the MCU world? Is that a clue that other Spider-Man heroes are coming? I guess we have to wait for that one.

Is this the reason for the multiverse?

Its clear Marvel Studios leaned into the idea of ​​the multiverse with projects like Loki and, to some extent, WandaVision. We know that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will likely explore this arena as well. But you have to be wondering if Spider-Man is the reason Marvel brought the concept of the multiverse into their shows.

We know that Sony and Marvel have made a deal for Spider-Man, a Sony-owned film property, to appear in Disney-owned Marvel films. And this movie will clearly build on several of Sony’s older Spider-Man movies. Was there an agreement to allow Sony to add their characters to the MCU project? If so, did Marvel bring the concept of the multiverse that has been in the comics for years to make the final Spider-Man movies work? It’s unlikely, but it was a thought that occurred to me.