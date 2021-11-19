Hollywood Sign undergoes cleaning and restoration ahead of its 100th anniversary

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – The nonprofit responsible for maintaining the Hollywood Sign announced today that it has completed the first stage of restoration work in preparation for the sign’s 100th anniversary in 2023.

The Hollywood Sign Trust is working to restore the sign to its “pristine condition” reached in its reconstruction in 1978. The first phase, which began on October 15 and ended in mid-November, included the clean-up of build-up of eroded soil and remove construction debris, bushes and other materials within five feet of the base of the sign.

“The last time the earth was cleaned from the base of the sign was before a major renovation and painting in 2012. Earth accumulates at the base of some letters more than others, which results in a build-up of soil and rust, ”said Administrator Brian Lane. The location of the sign on a steep hill means that the ground erodes and moves after the rain.

The floor was cleaned using pickaxes and shovels, and up to 30 inches of soil was removed from some of the letters on the sign. Crews discovered in the foundation the names and handprints of some of the workers from the 1978 reconstruction team. Remnants of a “lean-to system” that was used to maintain the original 1923 Hollywoodland sign have also been discovered.

The Hollywood Sign Trust began planning the cleanup project after conducting the first structural study of the sign since 1978 when it was rebuilt.

The trust funded the cleanup project and worked with the Department of Recreation and Parks.

“The members of the Trust volunteer their time to protect the sign so that millions of fans around the world can enjoy this icon of the entertainment industry for generations to come. We look forward to returning every two to three years for this type of clearance and to announce additional plans as the Hollywood Sign 100th anniversary approaches in 2023, ”said Hollywood Sign Trust Chairman Jeff Zarrinnam.