King Richard review: Will Smith hits the mark The actor shines as the father of tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams | Arts and entertainment





There’s a nice pair of sounds you hear throughout King Richard, Reinaldo Marcus Greens’ endearing film about the upbringing of tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams: a snap, of a tennis ball perfectly meeting the strings of a racket, and a gasp, from the hard-working athlete. swing that racket. The film is packed with exciting tennis matches, even for viewers who are not tennis fans, and these two sounds become the jazz of its soundtrack; a constant reminder of the effort and precision required by this sport, and the satisfaction of a perfectly placed tennis shot. But King Richard is not just a sports film, even if it is a very good film; in the heart of the old school, this is a family with a dream. Richard Williams (Will Smith) was a man obsessed with raising his two youngest daughters, Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena (Demi Singleton), as tennis champions. With the support of his wife Oracene (Aunjanue Ellis) and their three other daughters, Richard tirelessly trained Venus and Serena on the public land near their modest home in Compton, Calif., And spoke about their skills to all who would like to listen to it, even printing and distributing a promotional brochure. A security guard by night, by day I’m in the business of champion breeding, he says, and he won’t take a no for an answer. You are the most stubborn person I have met in my life, says Paul Cohen (Tony Goldwyn), the girls’ first professional trainer, and I coached McEnroe. Although at least one neighbor was shown raised eyebrows at Richards’ methods (the girls trained every day, even in the pouring rain), the film clearly sided with Richard as a father. loving, inspiring coach and dedicated family man. (The real Venus and Serena lent their names to the film as executive producers, after waiting to see the final product.) Smith, in a terrific performance, plays him as a man who wears constant chatter as a jacket; a charmer who knows he’s right and who will go through whatever fire it takes to prove it; and a husband and father who lights up in the presence of his daughters. And these girls are indeed a light: Sidney and Singleton show off laughing chemistry as sisters and coltish joy on the tennis courts. Just try not to smile at a scene in which Sidneys Venus, after winning a key match, looks at herself in the mirror and smiles as big as the arena. King Richard, although perhaps a little too long, is as compelling as the young legends at its center; you look with pleasure thinking of the many future champions she could inspire. KING RICHARD 3.5 stars (out of 4) MPAA Rating: PG-13 (for some violence, foul language, sexual reference, and brief drug references) Duration: 2:24 Where to Watch: In Theaters and Streaming on HBO Max Friday. As an Amazon Associate, I earn income on qualifying purchases.

