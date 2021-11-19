Ghostbusters Afterlife: is nostalgia killing cinema?





But aside from gauging the quality of the franchise titles at hand, it seems there’s a bigger, more existential point for Hollywood cinema to contend with. The desire to appeal to nostalgic instincts is part of a larger problem, namely that studios are apparently less and less likely to take risks on films without existing brand recognition; indeed, there’s a real irony in how much of this nostalgia-focused content capitalizes on once-original titles that just wouldn’t be created today. This summer’s Free Guy (2021), acquired by Disney with their controversial takeover of Fox, was the studio’s first live-action non-existing IP-based release in three years. Demand If he thought a studio would bet again on an original idea like Free Guy which, related, was lined up for a sequel, director Shawn Levy said, “I’m going through a mental Rolodex from Sony Studios, Warners, Paramount, Disney, Lionsgate, the truth is these studios mostly, if not exclusively, bet the jackpot on franchise titles […] Someone called Free Guy the last helicopter in Saigon, and I think about it. I hope it doesn’t, “a perk of said takeover, from lightsabers to Captain America’s shield recognition, again, apparently billed as a great cinematic treat in and of itself. It’s this questionable idea that the overwhelming force of mainstream Hollywood cinema now is to deliver the dopamine shot of familiarity that leaves some critics so deflated. “Not to become existential, but it makes me feel alienated from people, just realizing that my value systems as an art are not only distant from those of others, but almost diametrically opposed.” Because while some might view the current nostalgia-fueled entertainment model as apocalyptic, others welcome it with open arms. “It’s a good thing about the kind of market SFX caters to, we like one thing, and we’ll go and see it. If we don’t like the new version, that’s fine. We’re going to move on to the next one. , too. We never let go of our childhood loves. “ Indeed, for most people formative cinematic experiences, regardless of their artistic merit, are hard to shake from the soul. And whether or not you find the glut of nostalgic products, it clearly shows a deep-seated impulse toward the familiar. After all, when we only have time to go to the movies a few times a year, we’ll likely be spending our money on experiences we think we can trust. The Nostalgia Mill, while it cannot maintain the momentum with which it is currently spinning, is unlikely to lose its grip anytime soon. But maybe that’s what the public wants. Do you like cinema and television? To rejoinBBC Culture Film and Television Clubon Facebook, a community of moviegoers from all over the world. If you’d like to comment on this story or anything else you’ve seen on BBC Culture, head over to ourFacebookpage or send us a message onTwitter. And if you liked this story,subscribe to the weekly newsletter on bbc.com features, called The Essential List. A handpicked selection of stories from BBC Future, Culture, Worklife and Travel, delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/culture/article/20211118-ghostbusters-afterlife-is-nostalgia-killing-cinema The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos