Gina Schock talks about the new book “Made in Hollywood: All Access With the Go-Go’s”
Go-Go drummer Gina Schock has just released her first book, Made in Hollywood: All Access With the Go-Gos, and is on a book tour that stops at Bookends in Ridgewood on November 18. She will also be interviewed for Connie low cutthe “Tough Cookies” webcast / broadcast of The Saint at Asbury Park on November 20.
Since forming in California in 1978 as the only all-female group to write their own material, the Go-Go’s have paved the way for women in the music industry, and during their 40s and more, they gathered a legion of devotees. fans and memories. A lot of memories. Lucky for us, Schock has put these memories together for everyone’s enjoyment.
Here’s the deal with the book: I threatened to do this book for decades and the idea of trying to put all this material together was daunting and I thought there was no way, ”a she declared. “Remember now, I am a collector. I am not a collector but I am a collector. I have everything in its place but I have drawers and drawers and under the bed and in the closet, full of photographs and memories. I have posters in poster tubes all over the place and in the garage and I’m like, ‘How am I going to put this together? This is too much!’
“Anyway, I found someone who said he would help me. So I took him to San Francisco, where I live, and he said, ‘God damn it, Gina. It is a treasure. Let’s go. And we did. A year and a half later, we have finished our book.
“I mean, I just save things forever and ever. Let’s put it this way: I’ve had a daily planner since 1978, every day, every year. It’s crazy, but I do. ‘helped because I could refer to it anytime and it was pretty cool. But I have to say all of these great things are happening at the same time, and I’m just in a super grateful mood, and it’s all really good.
Becoming an author has never been high on Schock’s priority list. But she didn’t realize that simple things like sharing snapshots to pass the time on the group bus laid the foundation for this business.
The girls in the group have been pushing me to do this book for decades, and I’m not exaggerating, ”she said. “We were going on tour and I would bring piles of pictures on the tour bus and we would get hysterical looking at it all and they would be like, ‘Gina, you have to do a book! You have to put it all in one place because it’s crazy. No one sees it except us. Let’s get it out there.
“At first it was just a photo book, then my editor came up to me and asked, ‘How about we write a few words?’ I was like, ‘Oh damn, I don’t know. I am not a writer. So I don’t know what to tell you about this at the moment. Let me think about it.
“When I started looking at these photographs the words came pouring out and I realized it was a lot easier than I thought it would be, so don’t be so afraid. Fear is the biggest… the biggest fucking thing in the world is fear! Fear, fear, fear. Don’t be afraid and do it because, do you know what? Fear is a bunch of shit! It is so ridiculous. So I go ahead and do it, (and) the book turns out to be fantastic. I’m so proud of it.
Schock is also delighted that the rest of the band are equally happy with the finished product, including Go-Gos bassist Kathy Valentine, who wrote the foreword. Gina bristles a bit, however, when asked if the band were or were planning to do a farewell tour.
This group will never end, my friend. Read the book! This group will go on and on.
To Bookends, she said: “I’m going to take pictures with the fans and sign the book and I’ll be there to meet people and say thank you for putting me where I am today because if it wasn’t to fans, Go-Go’s would mean nothing. I am here in thankful gratitude mode.
To learn more about Schock, visit ginaschock.com.
