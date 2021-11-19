As Prime Minister Modi announces repeal of farm laws, Bollywood stars welcome ‘wonderful news’





The announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the government’s decision to repeal the three agricultural laws on Guru Nanak Jayanti has been well received by celebrities in the film industry. Sonu Sood, Urmila Matondkar, Taapsee Pannu, Gul Panag, Sayani Gupta, Divyenndu Sharma, Harshdeep Kaur were among those who expressed their joy and relief at the withdrawal of the laws. The stars expressed their respect for the farmers as they continued their protests for more than a year. Many of them expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and felt it was an appropriate decision on the occasion of Guru Purab. Some conveyed their greetings on occasion with the news of the announcement. Bollywood stars hail Prime Minister Modi’s decision to repeal farm laws Sonu Sood called this “wonderful news” and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking over the agricultural laws. This is wonderful news!

Thank you,arenarendramodi of, @PMOIndia, for having taken over the agricultural laws. Thank you, farmers, for raising fair demands through peaceful protests. Hope you and your families will happily return to Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Parkash Purab today. son sood (@SonuSood) November 19, 2021 Taapsee Pannu shared a report on the repeal announcement to wish his fans on Guru Purab. Shiv Sena leader Urmila Matondkar praised the farmers’ determination and added, “Kisan Andolan Zindabad” while congratulating the farmers. Hashdeep Kaur shared that there couldn’t have been a “better gift” on Guru Purab. Divyenndu called it a “good decision” and thanked the government for the “big victory” of the farmers. The 3 new agricultural laws will be repealed .. !!! What a great decision it is. Thank you Govt. From India Great victory for our farmers #democracy wins divyenndu (@divyenndu) November 19, 2021 Sayani Gupta praised the farmers and showed that “the protests are working”. Congratulations the farmers. You have shown that it is possible. The protests are working.

Prayers for all those who have lost their lives. Their sacrifices were not in vain.

May God always be with you our Annadaatas!

Jai Jawaan Jai Kisaan! Sayani gupta (@sayanigupta) November 19, 2021 Gul Panag thanked Prime Minister Modi, but hoped for a quicker exit from the impasse. Grateful towards arenarendramodi to repeal agricultural laws, finally.

I wish we didn’t have to let the stalemate go on for so long, causing the loss of so many lives. And demonize, debase, delegitimize Farm Protest and the demonstrators.#Farmlawsrepealed 1/2 Gul Panag (@GulPanag) November 19, 2021 PM Modi announces withdrawal of agricultural laws Prime Minister Modi made the announcement during his address to the nation on Friday. Farmers had protested at the Delhi border over fears over issues such as PSM and the corporatization of the sector due to the laws, after several meetings between them and the government ended in deadlock. Prime Minister Modi said: “The aim of three agricultural laws was to empower farmers, especially small farmers. They should get the right price for their products and more opportunities to sell their products. This was the demand of farmers, agricultural experts and farmers. economists for a long time. Even earlier, previous governments looked at this issue. This time too, there were discussions in Parliament and these laws were passed. Millions of farmers across the country and many farm organizations have welcomed and supported this. Today I want to thank them all. “ However, he added, “Despite our best efforts, we have not been able to convince some farmers. Even if only a part of the farmers opposed it, it was nevertheless important for us. Agricultural economists and progressive farmers have tried hard to explain the benefits of agricultural laws. We tried to convince them with an open mind through various mediums, both personal and collective. The talks were ongoing. We have made every effort to listen to the arguments of the farmers. The government was prepared to change the provisions of the laws they opposed. We also proposed to suspend these laws for two years ”.

