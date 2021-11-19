‘Bob Biswas’ and ‘Prithviraj’ trailer released today, Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘Yodha’ first preview poster released »Jsnewstimes

News in Hindi

Entertainment

Bollywood

Bollywood Brief: Abhishek Bachchan’s Bob Biswas and Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj Trailer Release, First Look at Sidharth Malhotra Yodha

The trailer for actor Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming film, “Bob Biswas”, will be released today. Recently, Abhishek Bachchan gave some information about this by sharing a post. In the post, Amishek shared the animated poster for the film and wrote, “Wait a minute… watch the trailer for ‘Bob Biswas’ today at noon.” Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, “Bob Biswas” is produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma. The film is a Boundscript Productions film presented by Red Chillies Entertainment. The film will be released on December 3 on the OTT G5 platform. Note that in addition to ‘Bob Biswas’, the trailer for Akshay Kumar’s next film ‘Prithviraj’ will also be released today.

The poster for the first preview of Sidharth Malhotra’s “Yodha” released

The release date for actor Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming action flick ‘Yodha’ has been announced. Siddharth Malhotra himself shared his first poster of the film with fans on social media. In the caption of the poster for the first preview, Sidharth wrote: “Tighten your seat belts because it will be a great race. “Yodha” directed by the duo Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha will come to hijack your screen on November 11, 2022. Our female roles will be announced soon. The film is produced by Dharma Productions by Karan Johar and Mentor Discipline Films by Shashank Khaitan.

Ranbir-Shraddha’s next film to be released on January 26, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are going to make a film together for the first time. Luv Ranjan is directing this film. The film will be released on January 26, 2023. Reporting on the matter, the directors said that this film starring Ranbir-Shraddha will be released at Holi 2022. But, now the new theatrical release date of the film has been revealed. . Ranbir and Shraddha will be seen doing a romantic comedy in this film. Regarding the release of this film, Shraddha Kapoor also shared a post on social media and wrote that you will remember this date. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in important roles. The film will have a box office clash with “Fighter” star Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Directors are shooting the final phase of this film in Delhi these days. The film is produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film will be presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar.

Karan Deol and Abhay Deol’s “Velle” trailer released

The trailer for Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol’s upcoming ‘Velle’ movie has been released. The directors of this film also shared the trailer on social media. In this film, Karan Deol will share the screen for the first time with his uncle Abhay Deol. Through this film, we see Karan trying his hand at comedy. Besides Karan and Abhay, Anya Singh, Sawant Singh Premi, Vishesh Tiwari will also be seen in the main roles of the film. Mouni Roy will also play a guest role. Velle is directed by Deven Munjal, while Nandini Sharma, Aarushi Malhotra and Rajneesh Khanuja produced the film. Ajay Devgan’s company, Ajay Devgan Films, presents it. The first look for the film was released the same day. ‘Velle’ hits theaters on December 10.

First preview of Ali Fazal’s futuristic space film released

The first preview of actor Ali Fazal’s upcoming futuristic space film has been released. Ali Fazal himself also shared his first glimpse of the film with fans on social media. Arti Kadav is directing this science fiction film. Ali will be seen as an astronaut in the film. Ali Fazal recently started filming with the crew of this film. Ali said of the film, “It’s something I’ve never done before. We have tried to integrate a great concept into this project. Hope people like it.

There is more news …