American actor Alec Baldwin had no reason to fire while filming Rust

A lawsuit filed on Wednesday alleges that Alec Baldwin recklessly fired a gun when not requested in the script when he shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of the movie in New Mexico Rust.

There was nothing in the script about the gun unloaded by the accused Baldwin or anyone else, according to the trial of script supervisor Mamie Mitchell.

The trial is the second to emerge from the shooting, and many more are expected.

Like the last few weeks of lighting chief Serge Svetnoy, he was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court and names numerous defendants including Baldwin, who was both star and producer; David Halls, the assistant director who handed the gun to Baldwin; and Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who was in charge of weapons on the set.

Mitchell’s trial focuses primarily on Baldwin’s actions. He said she was standing next to Cutchins and within 4 feet of the actor, and was stunned when he fired the pistol inside the tiny church at Bonanza Creek Ranch on October 21 .

According to discussions before the scene was filmed, three close shots of Baldwin were needed: one of his eyes, one of a bloodstain on his shoulder, and one of his chest as he pulled the gun out of a holster, according to the lawsuit.

There was no call for Baldwin to point the gun at Hutchins and Souza, or to fire, according to the lawsuit.

And he alleges that Baldwin violated protocol by not checking the weapon more carefully.

Mr Baldwin chose to play Russian roulette when he fired a gun without checking it, and without the gunsmith doing so in his presence, Mitchell’s lawyer Gloria Allred said at the ‘a press conference.

A seasoned script supervisor who has worked on nearly 100 productions, Mitchell was on set for the first time since the start of the pandemic. She was the first to call 911 after the shooting, according to the lawsuit.

She suffered severe physical trauma, shock and injuries to the nervous system, according to the lawsuit, without giving details.

Mitchell seeks both compensation and punitive damages, the amounts of which will be determined later.

Lawyers and other representatives of the defendants made no immediate comment.

Baldwin said on video Oct. 30 that the shoot was a billion-plus event, saying: We were a very, very well-oiled crew making a movie together and then this horrible event happened.

Mitchell’s lawsuit alleges that the gunsmith on production, Gutierrez Reed, had minimal experience and she was hired under several cost-cutting measures that turned out to be dangerous.

He says she violated protocol by allowing guns and ammunition to go unattended during a lunch break.

Gutierrez Reed told authorities she did not know how an actual bullet ended up in the gun. Her attorney Jason Bowles said in a statement last week that we were convinced it was sabotage and that Hannah is the victim of a set-up. We believe the scene was also tampered with before the police arrived.

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said last week investigators had found no evidence of sabotage.