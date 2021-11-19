Jen Shah ransacked by alleged victims in new Hulu documentary: “She’s the Wicked Witch of the West”

We don’t know when, if ever, Jen Shah will stand trial for her alleged role in a nationwide telemarketing program that allegedly defrauded elderly victims of millions of dollars.

But we know this:

Shah is about to Public trial.

Courtesy of Hulu.

The streaming service will launch a documentary titled The Housewife and Shah Shocker November 29.

According to an official press release and trailer, this unique film will look at the charges against Shah, who was arrested in March for money laundering.

The documentary will feature interviews with some of Shah’s friends, employees and family members … as well as alleged victims of the aforementioned telemarketing scheme.

This will be the first time we hear from them.

“When you think of the real housewives in Salt Lake City, I’m sorry, this is the Jen Shah show,” says one of the interviewees in the upcoming documentary, while another adds:

“She was giving us the money, she was making us look like she was the main housewife.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star and his assistant, Stuart Smith, were arrested and charged in March on one count of conspiracy to commit electronic fraud in connection with telemarketing.

They are accused of targeting 10 or more people over the age of 55 … lying to them about potential business opportunities … and then selling their personal information for profit.

Shah pleaded not guilty to arraignment in April.

Shah’s arrest was captured by Bravo cameras and aired in an episode this week.

“We’ve seen a lot of The Real Housewives, but we’ve never seen anyone get arrested,” someone remarks in the documentary.

Another said speaking with the victims of the alleged fraud was “heartbreaking”.

“If I could talk to the people who scammed me, I would say, ‘Would you do that to your mother? Said one of the supposed victims.

Former Shah designer Koa Johnson is also featured in the documentary, telling the cameras:

“She says she’s the Wizard of Oz, the woman behind the curtain.

“I think she’s the Wicked Witch of the West.”

In a press release announcing Shah’s arrest this spring, prosecutors claimed that she and Smith ran an extensive telemarketing program with the help of others between 2012 and March of this year.

They are accused of having “defrauded hundreds of victims” with so-called business services.

According to a court document obtained by various outlets in July, Shah and Smith are considered “level A” defendants in the ongoing fraud case.

The document says the two were “responsible for orchestrating the larger plan” and “providing the leads that sustained” the telemarketing companies.

If convicted, Shah risks decades behind bars.

But she is rich and famous.

So, we all know how it probably ends, don’t we?