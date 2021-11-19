Gay actor Robin de Jess talks about his role in tick, tick … BOOM! – San Francisco Bay Times

By Gary M. Kramer–

The film adaptation of the off-Broadway musical tick, tickBoom!, starting November 19 on Netflix, features gay actor Robin de Jess as Michael, a publicity manager whose roommate is a struggling musical theater composer named Jonathan Larson (Andrew Garfield). From Jess has an infectious musical number, No Morewhen Michael moves into a new apartment along with poignant scenes as his friendship with Jonathan goes through rough times while Jonathan struggles to finish a song for a workshop for a show he hope to produce.

From Jess, who made her Broadway debut in Larsons To rent, recently chatted with me for the San Francisco Bay weather about to do tick, tickBoom!

Gary M. Kramer: What do you think of Jonathan Larson and his legacy?

Robin of Jess: The production [of Rent] This is why I say Jonathan was such an incredible ally. The two male protagonists are white men, yes, and these were perhaps the characters Jonathan looked most like. But the production focused on people of color and had commentary on the AIDS and crack epidemics. When you direct a story in New York, even if it’s a one-man show, New York inevitably ends up becoming a character because it has that kind of presence. who [Jonathan] chose to highlight, and how he highlighted them, was so important. Even though Tom Collins and Joanne Jefferson [characters in Rent] if you have a college education, there is something that sounds very working class, even if it is a hipster working man. He talked about demographics that were generally not recognized. People felt seen by her. It was very intersectional, and that’s why fans connected to it. All we want is to be seen. Even when you’re shy, you want to be seen. And emotional availability; his words are simple but incredibly human.

Gary M. Kramer: What can you say about the interpretation of musical numbers in tick, tickBoom!? You have tremendous energy, but I’m sure it can be exhausting.

Robin of Jess: That day, filming No More was quite tiring, but it was joyous, so we were supported by that. We had to do all the choreography, the acting, and all the lip syncing in double time, which is weird and so difficult. We found out before the pandemic closed, and during the hiatus everyone’s life was mostly more sedentary. Coming back, I didn’t have the stamina that I had before, so my diet was increasing again. I wanted to add repetitions because I wanted it to be perfect.

Gary M. Kramer: There is a moving musical number in the film that tells about Jon’s friendship with Michael. Why do you think Michael supports Jon so much?

Robin of Jess: My big problem with Michael is that when I auditioned for the role, I thought to myself: how should I present? He’s an advertiser. But I don’t think it’s just a guy in a suit. This label does not identify it. He’s Jonathan’s roommate. They have been friends since childhood. They like to watch Sunday at the park with George together. They live in SoHo. They are not uncool. I’m not going to embrace that and not play someone in the commercial. I’m just going to be me. Linen [Manuel Miranda, who directed] finally told me that was what separated me that I wasn’t playing this. Where we see Michael in written scenes is in moments of frustration and vigilance, but that’s why watching Sunday at the park with George It is so good; Michael Is enjoy this musical theater nerd-dom, and that his friend Jon is brilliant, and when he needs him, he will be there for him. And it might seem in the movie that I’m always there for Jon, and he’s not always there for me, but there’s a reciprocity. Jonathan is in a boring, egotistical place in the movie, but overall we don’t just sit there all the time.

Gary M. Kramer: Are you worried about being labeled?

Robin of Jess: When you attach the adjective gay to something, people assume it’s an acting note. You often hear gay actors who only play gay people, or who have only played gay people, so we don’t know if they’re that good. But no one is saying a straight white man who only plays straight, so we don’t know if he’s talented or good. I’m aware that homosexuality is only one thing, so this character was nice to be a calmer, calmer person. Traditionally, as a gay Latino, this role would not have been given to me. When you hear a gay Latino you immediately think of John Leguizamo in To Wong Foo . It’s frustrating because people don’t realize that this erasure of gays and Latinos and all marginalized groups, that whenever our characters aren’t multidimensional, it contributes to the violence and reduction that ends up with us. hurt, as well as culture. This is a very big deal. People always want to simplify. But sometimes you can fix these issues with literally one line. Words matter.

Gary M. Kramer is the author of Independent Queer Cinema: Reviews and Interviews, and co-editor of Directory of World Cinema: Argentina. Follow him on Twitter @garymkramer.

