Message to Prince Charles: It is not your father, Egypt

GIZA, Egypt The royal visit was closely choreographed. Egyptian authorities have closed roads, cleaned up trash and banned camel drivers, peddlers and tourists, eager to present the pyramids to Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. But no one explained the stray dog.

Visibly dark, he crossed the road on foot, wagging his tail, just as the royal black BMW pulled up in front of the Great Pyramid. Frantic gunfire ensued. The dog trotted off, the men in suits exhaled. Their Royal Highnesses posed, smiled and embarked on a guided tour, Charles holding Camilla’s arm to stabilize her on the rocks.

Thursday afternoon’s tour was the first royal visit to Egypt since 2006 and their first trip outside Britain since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, a trip royal watchers have found all the more watchable given the fragile health of Charless’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who ceded travel duties to her son.

But the Egypt Charles saw was not the same Egypt he saw 15 years ago, nor, for that matter, the Egypt that a previous Prince of Wales had seen. visited on camel back in 1889, seven years after the conquest of Egypt by Great Britain and the start of its six decades occupation.