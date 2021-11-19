From Sonu Sood to Richa Chadha, here is Bollywood’s reaction to Prime Minister Modis’ decision to withdraw farm laws

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the nation in which he announced the Center will repeal the three controversial farm laws. In a statement, the PMO apologized to the citizens and said there may have been a gap in the Centre’s efforts, due to which they were unable to explain the truth as the light. of the lamp to some farmers.

He added that the Center has decided to repeal the three agricultural laws and that the procedure will begin this month during the session of Parliament.

Bollywood reaction to Prime Minister Modis’ decision to withdraw farm laws

Following Narendra Modi’s announcement, several Bollywood celebrities shared their joy on Twitter and praised his decision. Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood took to Twitter and thanked the Prime Minister. She also thanked Indian farmers for raising fair demands through peaceful protests.

This is wonderful news!

Thank you,arenarendramodi of, @PMOIndia, for having taken over the agricultural laws. Thank you, farmers, for raising fair demands through peaceful protests. Hope you and your families will happily return to Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Parkash Purab today. – sony sood (@SonuSood) November 19, 2021

Gangs of Wasseypur star Richa Chadha retweeted Bhupinder Chaudhary’s tweet and wrote that you won and your victory is everyone’s victory.

Haseen actor Dillruba Taapsee Pannu shared his reaction and wished everyone Guru Nanak Jayanti. She shared the great news and wrote that Gurpurab diyaan sab nu vadhaiyaan.

Meanwhile, Padma Shri Kangana Ranaut called the Centre’s decision to withdraw the three agricultural laws sad, shameful and utterly unfair. She shared a note in her Instagram story and wrote that if people on the streets started making laws and not the chosen government in parliament, then even it is a jihadist nation Congratulations to all who wanted it like that.

About the Three Farm Laws Controversy

In September 2020, Parliament passed the three farm laws that sparked massive protests and anger from Indian farmers who asked the Center to withdraw the laws. Since then, farmers, mainly in Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting against the three laws.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut says farm law shamefully and unfairly repeals law

The three agricultural laws that were repealed today were the Agricultural Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act of 2020; the 2020 Agreement on the Empowerment and Protection of Farmers on Price Insurance and Agricultural Services; and the Essential Products (Amendment) Act 2020