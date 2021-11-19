Kelsey Grammer is a great actor why has he never made a great movie?





The team managed to compete for a few concessions. Frasier would follow Cranes’ return to Seattle, trading the sticky Boston brawl for the newly cool capital of latte culture of the Pacific Northwest. Plus, other than Crane, no other Cheers character would be back. This gave Grammer the chance to shape the show away from the overwhelming success of its predecessor. His cranky affection for his elderly father Marty (John Mahoney) and his intellectual struggle with his brother Niles (David Hyde Pierce) have become fan favorites. With longevity came eccentricity. Grammer reportedly insisted that Frasier’s set be kept in the refrigerator during filming, believing that comedy thrived in cooler temperatures. And his acting methods, whereby he skipped rehearsals and learned his lines unevenly to bring greater authenticity to the role, sparked conniptions among his fellow cast members. There was also a darker side to this unorthodoxy. With fame, the Grammer’s alcoholism and drug use escalated. In 1988, he was arrested for drunk driving and possession of cocaine and sentenced to 30 days in prison. Two years later, he was arrested again for drug possession and sentenced to three years probation, a fine of $ 500 and 300 hours of community service. In 1996, three years after the launch of Frasier, he crashed his Dodge Viper into a wall while he was drunk; his cast members came to his rescue and production was put on hold for a month as he dried up in a rehab clinic. He was oozing in the studio, his life was not going at all, Frasier writer Dan OShannon told GQ in 2012. Jimmy would say action, and he would get in touch with Frasier and explain in this very scholarly dialogue, and will be perfect. And Jimmy would scream cut! and it was oozing again in Kelsey’s glassy eyes, half asleep, going through everything he went through. The stint in rehab smoothed things out, but the Grammers’ personal lives remained shattered. He has been married four times and has seven children by four different wives. In 1995, he was charged with having sex with his 15-year-old babysitter, but after hearing his claims and the Grammers’ steadfast denial, a grand jury dismissed the case, citing the delay of one year in the filing of charges and the consequences lack of physical evidence. Her second marriage, to exotic dancer Leigh-Anne Csuhany, lasted only a year; Grammer alleged that Csuhany was abusive and shot him. He demanded the cancellation and evicted her from their home when she was three months pregnant, and then she miscarried during a suicide attempt. He met his third wife, Camille Donatacci, actor and star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, on a blind date. Their 14-year relationship was marked by domestic tiffs and tabloid gossip. Thinking of his ex-wife, Grammer said in 2019: I don’t really talk about her because a lot of her life has been spent talking about me.

