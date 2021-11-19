Naseer Muttalif Says He Performed “Like There Was No Tomorrow” on “Survivor 41” – CBS Denver

(CBS) Survivor 41 sent two players home this week as Naseer Muttalif and Evvie Jagoda went from castaways to jury members.

SCS Matt Weiss spoke to Naseer about his total blindness and what it was like to be in the game.

READ MORE: Survivor 41 episode 9 recap: a double tribe change!

MW- Naseer, good to see you today. I’m sure it’s a bit bittersweet for you right now, but you’ve played an awesome game.

NM- Oh, thanks, man. Appreciate it. It’s a bit bittersweet but at the same time, mostly sweet. The love I received from my family and friends is what matters.

MW- I loved how positive you were even after being rejected. You were there for the right reasons and you really had a really good perspective on everything.

NM- Absoutely. I have waited for my dream for many years. It’s not that easy to get started. In order to climb Survivor is this a special moment. So when you get started, you give 110% every day. To play Survivor as if there was no tomorrow.

MW- What was it like when you first walked on the beach?

NM- Well when I got to the island it was like wow this is heaven. It’s beautiful, it’s a beautiful island but at the same time, we are there to play games. Immediately I observed what was going on. I think I went a little too fast in terms of playing and finding an idol.

From day one, I was at the bottom. But I didn’t want to show it. I was going to show them that I’m on top. I don’t want to make them feel like this is it. Even though we had no rice, no flint and it was very hard but I was playing 100%.

READ MORE: I died in the water: 41 survivor Tiffany Seely reveals Xander Hastings wouldn’t talk to her until Tribal

It was really difficult but I am very adaptable. I’m not really worried or even hesitant to step out of my comfort zone. So yes, take advantage of what you have and keep moving forward.

MW- You always have to be adaptable. Even with this things can happen, as we saw when you were blinded by tribal with an idol in your pocket. When did you realize things were going wrong for you?

NM- You know, I never completely trusted anyone until my last day, that was the biggest mistake. When you start to trust people, you feel comfortable, don’t you? When you stop to think about what’s going on, consider trusting someone.

In the game of Survivor at some point you have to trust someone. I was upset to leave of course especially with the idol. I am also a human being, I am sad, but at the same time my friends gave me very good support and people appreciated me very much. It was really wonderful for me.

MW- What if you were given the opportunity to get out of this, would you?

NM- I would disconnect this call right away and leave this moment!

MW- [Laughs] I thought. Well Naseer you were definitely a fan favorite and it was a pleasure watching you there. All the best and hope to see you again!

NM- Thank you so much!

NO MORE NEWS: Sydney Segal says it was an honor for America to see it compete with Survivor 41

Watch new episodes of Survivor 41 Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET / PT on CBS or stream with Paramount +. Check your local listings for more information.