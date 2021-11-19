Actor Laurence Fox accused of tweet criticizing Alliance leader Naomi Long





Actor and political activist Laurence Fox remains silent on a controversial tweet in which he appeared to mock the appearance of the leader of the Alliance Party. He openly opposes blockages and face coverings faces charges of bodily humiliation against Naomi Long for a social media comment he posted in response to executives’ decision to introduce Covid passports. Sharing a post from Vote Leave supporter Jeffrey Peel which included a photo of the Justice Minister, Mr Fox said: She will regret voting this way when the vaccine passport becomes a health passport. He then tweeted: Stormont hasn’t been able to agree on anything for years. Hope someone is following the money. Ms Long and Health Minister Robin Swann have both faced an avalanche of abuse since the controversial decision Wednesday afternoon to approve vaccine passports in Northern Ireland. In addition to comments criticizing Mr Swann on social media, the health minister has also been singled out in sinister graffiti. His name was smeared on a wall in Dungannon, with a target. It emerged hours after a 44-year-old man was remanded in custody on charges including death threats against Mr Swann as well as harassment and misuse of electronic communications. The abuses directed against Ms. Long, in particular the messages from Messrs. Fox and Peel, have garnered a surge of support from all political walks of life. Lewis’ actor Mr. Fox, actress Billie Piper’s ex-husband, did not respond to requests for comment on his controversial tweet. However, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis was among the political leaders who expressed solidarity with Ms Long. The vile misogynistic abuse that has been directed at her since yesterday’s vote is disgusting and has no place in or outside this echo chamber, he tweeted. SDLP leader Colum Eastwood and UUP leader Doug Beattie also blasted online abuse. Sinn Fein MP Chris Hazzard accused the abusers of being cowardly … of launching the kind of attack on a public representative Naomi Long suffered on Twitter. Completely pathetic. Northern Ireland’s mental health champion Siobhan ONeill, who wrote to the executive urging her to introduce vaccine passports, also offered her support to Ms Long. I support Naomi Long and condemn the vile, misogynistic and personal personal attacks on women in public life, she said. Irish language activist Linda Ervine also pledged solidarity to Ms Long, describing her as a woman who never lacks courage.

