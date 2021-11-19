Ketchup drops in daily conversation

Has anyone ever learned and trained to be abusive? However, who lacks the slightest provocation to expose the other side in us. One such abusive session that I witnessed deserves to be mentioned. For the slightest of design flaws, cowardly-limbed publisher Vinod Mehta would pitch the best of abuse before stepping down to his bedroom to write the editorial for the next edition of The Pioneer. Bad blood would also not flow to the floor or cause an insurgency in the office, the high voltage session would soon end with everyone resuming their respective duties. Rarely, if ever, would this not-so-frequent event be discussed during coffee breaks. It was indeed a ritual which had to have a therapeutic value for the “aggressor” and as much unpleasant respite for the “victim”.

For me, each abusive duel offers new perspectives on the subject. And this has no end in our daily lives, whether in our offices, in the streets, and now more and more on online platforms. Internet content creators believe that restricting characters to being civilized hampers smooth and realistic storytelling on these platforms. Without digging deeper into such a claim, it’s hard to deny that every human being possesses this innate skill of using cognitive abuse on demand. Regardless of why former Filipino President Duterte used angry curses when addressing US President Obama a few seasons ago, one thing remains clear: Abuse is a transnational, cross-cultural human trait with unheard-of possibilities. less powerful.

Strangely enough, have any restrictions ever been placed on someone to be abusive? Instead, the entire social ecosystem is rich with suggestions for keeping up to date with the latest in the abusive thesaurus – from neighbors, from the classroom and even now from political figureheads. Although rarely recognized by law, verbal abuse has remained an unwritten human right. Anyone who has not exercised this right is unlikely to be normal, it is believed. And, apparently, yes! Otherwise, husbands and wives will not mistreat each other to be close and comfortable again. It is not as much of a psychological problem as it often is. Try asking Newton and he would say “this conforms to my third law” – “to every action there is an equal but opposite reaction”.

There is an Arabic Bedouin maxim, “Abuse is a sign that the bond is deep and strong. Likewise, a long North African proverb from Tunisia states that “those who do not abuse occasionally are as dry as a piece of wood in the desert. They die without friends. Now, it’s the most interesting proverbial observation that those who don’t abuse die without friends. Say this before any really blue Haryanvi or Punjabi and it will cling to it because in North India the abuse is like heaps of ketchup on the food of conversation. Unless it escalates into violence, I consider verbal violence to be an ingenious human trait. Since it crosses all cultures and all social strata, it surely comes with our existence with which we have no choice but to live.

Unlike any other human expression, the echo of an insult lasts longer than the resonance of a few good words. It’s been longer than any physical injury, piercing the calm boundaries of her inner self for days on end. The problem is, unless it is rebuffed on the spot, its tone and tenor worryingly lasts. Since both sides are often abusive at the same time, each serve receives an equally intelligent volley from the other end. If nothing, it helps calm the nerves and calm the temperaments. Vexed by circumstances beyond our control, throw some abuse into the air and feel the difference. The best part is that one can be either an abuser or a victim in any given situation, and the roles can also be easily reversed.

As the verbal tirade dispels the destructive energy, the mind, body and soul regain a much desired balance. No wonder that in many cultures, for fun, grandparents offer tutorials on violence for children! In the end, verbal abuse could be as much a vice as it is a virtue. Subject to the way it is used – although people rarely exercise control when involved in it – it could easily be used as a tool to control acrimony between people. I often wonder if anyone would consider starting “abuse clubs” in line with the “laughter clubs” that we have. This is a therapy whose potential has not yet been fully exploited. I wonder what could have been the result if Bush and Saddam had engaged in a verbal duel? Who knows, the war may have been avoided!