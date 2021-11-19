Renaissance Christmas party scheduled for December 3 and 4 | News, Sports, Jobs





The Minot chamber choir opens the Christmas season with “A Renaissance Christmas” directed by Emerson Eads. “Our 48th Renaissance Festival will be held at the Regency Events Center on December 3-4”, said Eric Furuseth, the lord of the Renaissance event mansion. The Regency Events Center is located at 105 1st Ave. SE in downtown Minot. Doors open at 6:30 pm A social hour and silent auction will begin at 6:30 pm and the feast itself will begin at 7 pm. The Renaissance Feast was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. “We have a big show in a perfect new venue with a new look and upgrades, but it’s mostly the traditional big show that kicked off Christmas so effectively for so many people in West Dakota. North. “ said Furuseth. Furuseth said director Emerson Eads “Programmed a particularly beautiful musical centerpiece for the concert”,And In Terra Pax ”, giving our Festival this year the title of“ Peace on Earth ”. “We are delighted to present ‘Et In Terra Pax”, a Christmas cantata by Gerald Finzi which, to my knowledge, has never been performed here “ said Eads. “It features Erik Anderson, baritone, and Maren Livingston, soprano, as soloists and, of course, the Minot Chamber Chorale accompanied by strings and harp. This is the featured concert in the midst of the traditional Renaissance party that the Minot Chamber Choir has been hosting for decades. We are delighted to host it at the Regency Event Center in Minot, a beautiful setting for choral singing. Eads said Anderson “is absolutely splendid as a baritone soloist, and Maren is simply heavenly as an angel who appears with the message, ‘Don’t be afraid.’ “The message of this play will reach out to all listeners, and the meal and the script will be a delicious way to kick off the Christmas season”, said Eads. Furuseth has been the lord of the Renaissance Feast mansion for 28 years and has said he had “Enjoyed all of them”. The lovely Pamela Hopkins returns as Lady of the Manor. This year’s jester will be the famous Jake Thrailkill, setting the bells for the third time. The performance of the choir members dressed in their Renaissance attire is always a grand spectacle. songs, joy and laughter with you ”, said Furuseth. Hopkins has been singing with the Chamber Chorale for 33 years. “Coming from Southern California, I was amazed that a smaller town had so much talent and imagination. I am delighted that we can play this year in the Regency Event Center. “The Renaissance Christmas Feast helps usher in the Christmas spirit for all and provides a great evening of entertainment” Hopkins said. “Of course, the great Christmas choral tradition is the main reason why we organize the event”, said Furuseth. “The Minot chamber choir has been rehearsing for several weeks in preparation for our biggest show of the year. “The recorder consort, brass quintet and a wonderful harpist were invited to create the authentic atmosphere of the party. “ Furuseth added. How to get Renaissance Feast tickets Tickets, including dinner and the show, are $ 40 for adults and $ 15 for children. They can be purchased at minotchamberchorale.org/renaissance or by calling 701-500-8810. The latest news today and more in your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.minotdailynews.com/life/arts-entertainment/2021/11/renaissance-christmas-feast-set-for-dec-3-4/

