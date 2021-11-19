Bollywood trend of the 70s-80s, but no luck in relationships





Famous Bollywood actor Zeenat Aman is celebrating his 70th birthday today. The veteran actor was born on November 19, 1951 in Mumbai. Very few know that Zeenat was a journalist before entering the film industry. Then she became a model and gradually made a name for herself in the Bollywood industry as an actress. She made her Bollywood debut in 1971 with the movie Hulchul. Zeenat Aman, the modern face of Indian cinema, got his true identity the same year after actor-filmmaker Dev Anand asked him to work in his film Hare Rama Hare Krishna. Zeenat rose to popularity overnight and the film gave Hindi cinema its most daring actor to date. Every song in the movie turned out to be a super hit, especially Dum Maro Dum, which is still performed on many parties. Due to her unconventional career in the film industry, Zeenat Aman was considered the pioneer of the 1970s-80s. Her daring bikini look in the movie Hira Panna broke convention and gradually many other actors started wearing bikinis in their movies. Later, Zeenat was again in controversy for her look in Satyam Shivam Sundaram. Zeenat, however, was unlucky in romantic relationships. Zeenat Aman and producer Sanjay Khan were once the talk of the town due to their affair, but the relationship ended after the physical assault allegations. After some time, the actor heard about an affair with Pakistani cricketer Imran Khan. Much has been written about the relationship. But the love affair erupted when Zeenat married Mazhar and Imran married Jemima Goldsmith. After separating from Sanjay and Imran, Zeenat married Mazhar in 1985. This marriage turned into a torch for Zeenat. It is said that Mazhar assaulted her both physically and mentally. They also had two sons, Ajaan and Jahan. After suffering a lot in 12 years of marriage, Zeenat filed for divorce from Mazhar. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

