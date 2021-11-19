The 60th birthday of Meg Ryan, the romantic comedy queen who is fed up with Hollywood

In order to have no vocation as an actress, Meg Ryan’s entry into Hollywood Olympus was explosive. Nothing less than the most famous orgasm in cinema. Seventeen years later, she herself starred, with another orgasm, in one of the greatest artistic suicides in memory. As Marisol did with the nude on the cover of Maintenance To reorient her career, America’s girlfriend decided she was fed up with this label and embarked on black erotic thriller Raw, where she appeared naked and maintained an explicit sex. It was a cut sleeve for those who over the previous three years had called her little less than a whore after leaving Denis Quaid for Russell Crowe – and a resounding failure.

Since then he has worked to get rid of his sweet glory. At Against the ropes (2004) became a boxing promoter, in the comedy cida Trapped by love (2009) tied her unfaithful husband, Timothy Hutton, to a chair. He also combined directing with performance in Ithacaand has sporadically participated in series, such as Web therapy (2013).

She hasn’t regained the appeal that made her the highest-paid actress in Hollywood. But Margaret Mary Emily Anne Hyra (Connecticut, 1961), who turns 60 today, is determined to follow the motto that is tattooed on her arm: Life is too short. At the last event he attended, last November, he was asked if he was nostalgic for cinema. She categorically answered no! Today, he continues to make money thanks to his instinct for the real estate market.

Meg Ryan at one of her latest public events, the amfAR Gala, on November 4 in Los Angeles MovieMagic

Before When Harry meets Sally, in which Billy Crystal fell in love, Ryan was in the long-running soap opera The world is spinning. Of its 13,858 chapters, the most watched, in 1984, was The Marriage of Steve and Betsy, played by Meg Ryan. He then played supporting roles in Top Gun (1986) and The prodigious chip (1987), but the scene in which he demonstrates his ability to simulate orgasm has opened the doors to great romantic comedies. In fact, she was his reinventor.

Meg Ryan fakes orgasm in “When Harry Met Sally” To file

The slutty and crazy blonde goes on success after success: Joe against the volcano (1990), Something to remember (1993), french kiss (1995), Addicted to love (1997), You have an email (1998) … On the crest of the wave, she parted ways with Dennis Quaid, whom she married in 1991, of course on Valentine’s Day. They had both shared a screen in The prodigious chipand they were the parents of a common son, Jack Quaid, also an actor. Ryan started a relationship with Russell Crowe, with whom he worked at Life test (2000). And there the fury broke out against her; she was thrown into the mud.

Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan in 1999 Ron Galella Collection via Getty

As Crowe won the Oscar for Gladiator Without anyone talking about him as a convenience store and Bill Clinton inviting Quaid to Air Force One to console him for the divorce, the American girlfriend was not forgiven for betraying Quaid, who instead gave a bad life for his cocaine addiction. Dennis had been unfaithful to me for a long time, it was painful, and I think I was wrong not to give these explanations, I confided years later.

Meg Ryan and Russell Crowe in “Proof of Life” To file

After Crowe, Meg Ryan spent eight years with musician John Mellencamp. They got engaged, but broke up in 2019. By this time, the actress had already adopted as a single mother a Chinese daughter, Daisy True, who is now 17 years old.

Meg Ryan and her daughter Daisy True, who is now 17 Instagram

Meg Ryan turned to advertising to pay for her journalism education, but she never wanted to be an actress, let alone a famous actress, she confessed to Gwyneth Paltrow, another fledgling American girlfriend. I never felt like one of those actresses by nature, reiterates The New York Times. Criticized for the cosmetic operations that changed her face, she was not identified with the image we gave of her: seeing with me. The girl next door? Next to what?

Ryan didn’t win an Oscar for his blockbusters, but he did make millions of dollars. I endured the pressure of fame but it ended up being impossible and that’s why I ended up retiring. Maybe the turning point was the way she was insulted when she and Quaid broke up.

Meg Ryan’s last big screen work was the adaptation of the novel Human comedy, which in theaters has been titled Ithaca (2015). The actress was also its director and featured performances by Sam Shepard, Tom Hanks and their son Jack. The bet didn’t go well, as it didn’t hit theaters and went straight to the video market.

Jack Quaid, hi from Meg Ryan Instagram

Now, it is the eldest son of the actress who wants to succeed as much as his parents. Jack Quaid, who debuted in The hunger Games, now hunt the superheroes in The boys (Amazon Prime). The actor, who lives with fellow actress and comedian Lizzy McGroder, however, says he never asks his famous parents how I should cry or play a role because I have my own acting teachers.





Gabriel Lerman | Los Angeles Special Service

Jack will certainly be celebrating such a special birthday with his mother and sister. For example, to make it big, they don’t have to worry. They can choose the newly purchased mansion in Montecito (Santa Barbara) or who knows if they will prefer the farmhouse on Marthas Vineyard Island (Massachusetts) or the apartment in Tribeca (New York). On the contrary, Meg Ryan has turned out to be a lynx for real estate companies.

Real estate company

Shortly before the pandemic, he bought a mansion in Montecito which he sold a year later. With the sale I earned 7.3 million euros

Interior design is one of his passions and for years he has been buying houses which he then renovates to his liking. Shortly before the pandemic, he bought a mansion in Montecito which he sold a year later. With the sale, he earned 8.3 million dollars (7.3 million euros) which he invested in another house in the same neighborhood, where he now lives. In this same neighborhood, where barely 10,000 people live, reside personalities like Meghan Markle and Prince Enrique, presenter Oprah Winfrey and actors Ariana Grande or Rob Lowe, Meg Ryan’s perverse partner in the film. Masquerade for a crime (1988).