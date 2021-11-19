The week in entertainment | Culture & Leisure

The offseason is coming to an end, as businesses begin to reopen and people anticipate opening day on December 3.

But there are a few more events ahead of the official start of the winter season, including a concert by Emily Scott Robinson, the premiere of the Faction Ski movie “Roots” and an annual night of snow dancing.

An evening with Emily Scott Robinson at the Sheridan Opera House is Saturday. Doors open at 8 p.m.

“It will be really special to have someone who has performed in our venue before, and we all know her personally as a great member of the community,” said Maggie Stevens, director of public relations and marketing for the opera. .

The event has already sold two-thirds of tickets, which is “really strong for an offseason show,” according to Stevens. She added that she wouldn’t be surprised if it sold at the door on Saturday night.

Local musicians Warren Gilbreath on guitar and banjo, Claybrook Penn on drums, Sam Burgess on bass and Anneke Dean on violin and violin will accompany Robinson.

Robinson’s latest album, “American Sirens” was released on October 29 and has been making waves ever since. Saturday’s show is the album’s official release night. In a recent Daily Planet story on the new record’s release, Robinson explained that she deliberately scheduled the show during the offseason.

“This (show) is for my people; it’s for the locals,” she said, adding that the opera is her “welcome stage”.

“We kept the ticket price lower (around $ 20 to $ 25) so everyone could come,” Stevens said.

Tickets can be purchased online at sheridanoperahouse.com.

Later in the week, head to Mountain Village via the gondola, which reopens today (Friday) for the Telluride premiere of the new Faction Ski movie “Roots”. The film will screen Wednesday at the Telluride Conference Center. Doors open at 4 p.m.

“The film unveils the fundamentals of freeskiing as seen by the current generation of skiers. From the caves of the Dolomites to the nocturnal landscapes of Ruka and the mythical peaks surrounding Verbier, Roots takes us on a journey through the vibrant spectrum of freeskiing, ”according to a Faction press release.

This will be the Faction Collective’s third feature film, but the first to premiere at Mountain Village. Ben Solomon, director of business development for Telskis, explained that he is a huge Faction fan and launched the film in the region.

“I heard they were looking for locations for their movie’s premiere and release, and I reached out,” Solomon said.

“Roots” features two skiers Duncan Adams and Cody Cirillo who live in the Telluride area. The screening is sponsored by Telluride Aids Benefit, Wagner Custom Skis, Bootdoctors and Telski. After the film there will be giveaways and raffles from local businesses for all participants.

Solomon waits until Wednesday to see the film.

“I want to save it for the premiere,” he said. “The production is going to be awesome; the skiing is going to be awesome, and it will definitely be a good time. It will be a great day to keep the excitement of skiing alive, even with the delay.”

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

To celebrate the start of the ski season, Mountain Lodge Telluride hosts their annual Snow Dancing Night, with live music by local band Joint Point. The November 26 event is free and open to the public. It will start at 6 p.m. in the View room of the lodge.

Costumes are welcome and encouraged, but not required, added Sam Barnes, the lodge’s sales manager. The event organizers will give a staycation gift for a free stay at the lodge.

The Mountain Lodge is the only Mountain Village hotel that stays open during the offseason, Barnes said. Owned and operated by a team of Telluride locals, Barnes is eager to bring the community together just before the mountain opens.

“Just seeing people you haven’t seen in a while, and the music is still good. Joint Point has been hosting this event with us for a few years. It’s a fun party and an excuse for us to show off the sight. We’ve got the disco ball and all the lights and everything, ”Barnes said.

For more information on the party, check out the Telluride Mountain Lodge Facebook page.