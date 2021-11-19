Sonu Nigam Launches Indian Music Industry’s First-Ever NFT Series





Following Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan, the latest Bollywood celebrity to join the crypto frenzy is Sonu Nigam, who is embracing non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in partnership with new-age digital tech and entertainment company JetSynthesys. NFTs allow artists to create unique digital works, in any form imaginable, and sell them directly to fans and collectors via Blockchain.

The NFT collection was launched in London to appeal to the thriving diaspora looking to stay connected to their roots, showcasing the journey and work of the popular music icon. The NFT series will feature Nigam’s single “Hall of fame”. Moreover, it will also capture the lyrics of Nigam’s popular songs as he wrote them in his diary, a habit the popular singer has practiced throughout his career. Sonu Nigam, in a public statement, said, “Music has been my being since the moment I first became aware of it, and I feel blessed to take this journey forward through the brand new form of digital art, Advanced NFT, which I believe is the evolution of the music industry across the world. I also look forward to connecting with new digitally-driven music lovers through this industry-first initiative. I’m delighted to release this single, which is the most precious and closest song to my heart: Hall of Fame – and it’s my ode to all the music lovers who have blessed me along my journey. Some of the best-selling NFT collections are: Jack Dorsey (the founder of Twitter) selling an autographed tweet for $ 3 million, singer Grimes selling a 50-second video for $ 390,000 and digital artist, Beeple, also selling a single video, for $ 6.6 million. “With a concerted focus on gaming, esports, digital entertainment and social community platforms, JetSynthesys has, in the short time since its launch, pioneered many firsts in the category. Our association with Sonu goes back a long way and we are excited to bring his creative digital art on blockchain technology to the Indian music industry, ”added Rajan Navani, vice president and general manager of JetSynthesys.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/crypto/bollywood-singer-sonu-nigam-launch-the-indian-music-industrys-first-ever-nft-series-7630943/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos