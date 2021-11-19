Hollywood Sign Restoration Reveals Wreckage Of Original 1923 Release Deadline

Responsible for maintenance The Hollywood Sign The completion of the first phase of restoration work for the brand’s 100th anniversary in 2023 is announced today.

NOT. Hollywood trust sign We are working on restoring the sign to the “original state” reached by reconstruction in 1978. The first phase of the restoration, which began on October 15, was completed in mid-November. This included the removal of eroded soil deposits and the disposal of construction waste, shrubs and other materials within 5 feet of the base of the sign.

“The last time the earth was removed from the base of the sign was before the major makeover and painting in 2012. The dirt accumulated on the base of some letters rather than others, as well. as sedimentation and rusting of the soil. “It leads to,” Councilor Brian Lane said. The location of the sign on the steep slope means that the soil will be eroded and displaced after the rain.

I used a pickaxe and shovel to remove the dirt and removed up to 30 inches of dirt from some of the letters on the sign. The crew disclosed to the Foundation the names and invoices of some of the workers on the 1978 reconstruction team. The wreckage of the “lean-to” used to maintain the original from 1923 Hollywood Land A sign was also found. (This sign was originally created as part of an outdoor advertising campaign for suburban housing development called “Hollywood Land.”)

The Hollywood Sign Trust began planning a clean-up project after conducting its first structural study since it was rebuilt in 1978. The Trust funded the clean-up project and worked with the Recreational Parks Authority.

Trust members volunteer their time to protect the brand, so that millions of fans around the world can enjoy this icon of the entertainment industry for generations. 2023 As we celebrate Hollywood Sign’s 100th anniversary this year, we look forward to returning every few years for this type of clearance and announcing additional projects, ”said Jeff Zarinnam, President of the Hollywood Sign Trust . I am.

City News Service contributed to this report.