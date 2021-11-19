“Two Indias” has always been a part of Bollywood movie songs, why the indignation aroused by Vir Das’s play?





Recently, a video clip of comedian Vir Das’ monologue I Come From Two Indias at the John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington DC, highlighting the contradictions and hypocrisies of Indian politics and society, went viral. He received reactions from many for allegedly showing the country in a bad light. The idea of ​​these two contrasting Indies has always existed in art and one of the most consumed media in India, Hindi film music is convincing proof of this. This begs the question of why outrage is necessary. Hindi film music, for a very long time, shaped notions of patriotism and national pride among Indians. With children performing in schools, community gatherings or programs in government offices, one can hardly imagine important national days celebrated without a proper playlist of patriotic Bollywood songs for the company. The greatness of India praises these songs with phrases like Sone ki chidiya, ‘ dulhan ki bindiya and more have always created the image of a nation with a glorious history and heritage, a vibrant present and a bright future. None of this is wrong, but it is not the only truth about this diverse and developing country. The influence of the Indian freedom movements was visible in the Bombay cinema of this time and, by extension, in its music. Regardless of genre, several versions had songs dedicated to the nationalist vibe like Chal chal re naujawan (Bandhan, 1940), and ‘Yeh desh humara‘(Humjoli, 1946). Arrived a few months after the Quit India movement, the emphatic song Duur hato aye duniyawaalon Hindustan humaara hai of the mega hit Ashok Kumar and Mumtaz Shanti Kismet (1943) became a hymn for freedom fighters. Jahaan humara Taj Mahal hai aur Qutub Minara hai the fiery words are gone.

This established Kavi Pradeeps’ reputation as a patriotic poet who would write classics like Aye simple watan ke logon and Hum laaye hain toofan se. After independence, the tone and content of songs in this category evolved towards nation-building, self-reliance, progress, and pluralism. While Chhoro kal ki baatein (Hindustani Hum, 1960) aspired to greatness, Tu Hindu banega na Musalman banega (Dhool Ka Phool, 1959) appealed to humanity and harmony after the communal horrors of partition, and Insaaf ki dagar pe (Gunga Jumna, 1961) fought for equality and justice.

