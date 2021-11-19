HIVE launch is big step for Woodland businesses – Daily Democrat

The HIVE held its grand opening last weekend and hosted around a thousand people for a weekend of fun, honey and mead, an alcoholic beverage made from fermented honey tastings, garden tours and its facilities and local vendors.

Joshua Zeldner, director of nectar for Z Specialty Food, said the event on Saturday and Sunday gave him butterflies because the sound of live music roaming the yard and hundreds of people enjoying themselves made it real. .

It was so beautiful to have people hanging out and dancing to music, he said.

Z Specialty Food has come a long way in recent years and the opening of its new facility at 1221 Harter Ave. marks a new start for the long-standing family business that was started by Joshua’s father, Ishai Zeldner, who died of cancer in 2018.

There are a lot of people in my life who tell me he would be really proud of what we have built today, Joshua said.

He thanked the community for coming, for supporting the business and for being excited about what it has to offer. He recommends people sign up for their newsletter, check out their website, and follow them on social media to stay tuned for what’s to come throughout the year.

Ben Wilson, warehouse manager for Z Specialty Food, said this is a very exciting thing for the company.

We had been working for a number of years in a warehouse which was far from attractive, he pointed out. So it’s a big deal to go from where his father started the business to this place.

Wilson said he had always loved honey growing up, but his time with the business surprised him.

You come to work in a place like this and the number of varieties of honey that are produced is quite astonishing, he said.

Jennifer Hogan, environmental program manager for the state’s water resources department, said she was amazed at the honey and mead options offered by the company. She bought a lavender product from one of the vendors at the event.

I also love supporting small businesses, which warms my heart to be able to do that, Hogan said. This is the start of something good.

Austin Sobon attended the event because he is a huge fan of the honey they sell and has bought it for many years to try their mead.

I make wine for my family’s business so it’s cool to try mead because I’ve never had a really good mead, ”he said.

Sobon said he will return to collect honey for his family as a Christmas present.

They usually like the 25% deals and I fill it up for the whole year because it’s not going badly, so I might as well get it when it goes on sale, he added.

He recommends people try the Meadowfoam honey they sell, which is one of the most popular types of honey.

The large outdoor space and tasting room will also be available for private events and gatherings in the future. Anyone interested should send an email to [email protected]